Nahant Town Meeting deals blow to Northeastern’s marine center expansion plan

Mark Cullinan, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said the Town Meeting decision gives Nahant leverage in its negotiations with Northeastern. The university is planning to construct a 55,000-square-foot addition within and atop an existing former military bunker that currently houses part of its marine center. The property sits on a 20.4-acre oceanfront site at East Point.

The 647-271 vote gives the Board of Selectmen the power to initiate legal proceedings to take 12.5 acres of undeveloped land on East Point, a step that could potentially block the construction project, which was unveiled in 2018.

NAHANT — Opponents of Northeastern University’s plans to expand its Marine Science Center on coastal land in Nahant secured a key victory Saturday as Town Meeting voters decisively backed a plan to seize a portion of the property by eminent domain.

Advertisement

The campus of Northeastern University's Marine Science Center, which hopes to expand its footprint. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Our first step is to try to find a solution that is amenable to both parties,” Cullinan said after the vote.

In a statement, Northeastern University spokeswoman Renata Nyul said though the vote was a “setback for environmental research and coastal communities everywhere, it is but one step in an ongoing process.”

“The university will continue to review all of its options, as well any ideas the Board of Selectmen can offer to reach a mutually agreeable solution,” Nyul said. “Combating the environmental threats facing our planet should be everyone’s top priority.”

Town Meeting also set aside $1.5 million from Nahant’s Community Preservation Act revenues to fund part of the $4.5 million the town estimates it would cost to complete the taking and place a conservation easement on the land.

The remainder of the easement cost would be covered by $3 million in private donations, which were presented to the town on Tuesday by the nonprofit Nahant Preservation Trust. The donors, who have requested anonymity, oppose Northeastern’s expansion plans, the trust said in a news release.

Advertisement

Jim Walsh, who serves on the board for Keep Nahant Wild and is a former selectman, said the Town Meeting vote was historic.

“I think the overwhelming support that was shown today on every element of this will pay off for our town,” said Walsh. “This is a reflection of ‘think globally, act locally.’ ”

Nahant's town moderator said Town Meeting attendance records were broken Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

More than 900 registered voters weighed in on the eminent domain question, shattering Town Meeting attendance records, said Town Moderator David G. Conlin. Nahant has about 2,900 registered voters, town records show.

Debate on the eminent domain proposal began about four hours into the annual Town Meeting, which was held under a white tent on a soccer field. Everyone in attendance was required to wear face masks and registered voters cast their votes on handheld devices. Some voters were escorted to the meeting by their adult children and used wheelchairs or canes to get around.

Before casting their decisions, Town Meeting heard from 10 registered voters: six who favored giving the selectmen the authority to pursue an eminent domain taking and four who opposed the proposal. In a reflection of the deep divisions created by Northeastern’s expansion plans, two voters who spoke against the eminent domain measure were subjected to boos and jeers.

“Let’s treat each other with dignity,” Conlin warned voters.

The town meeting was held on a soccer field in Nahant under a tent. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The university has said it is pursuing the expansion “to continue recruiting outstanding new faculty in a variety of fields, including climate-change mitigation and coastal sustainability.” The project was designed to minimize visual or other impacts, the school has said.

Advertisement

Northeastern has offered to pay the town $6 million and set aside 8 acres as conservation land if it drops opposition to the project and ends a lawsuit pending in Essex Superior Court.

Northeastern has offered to pay the town $6 million and set aside 8 acres as conservation land.

Opponents say the building is much too large and would destroy the natural character of the area. The town, Nahant Preservation Trust, and a group of citizens have initiated one lawsuit in Essex Superior Court. In a separate lawsuit, Northeastern challenged claims from Nahant Preservation Trust and others that the school had dedicated its land to Nahant and must seek legislative approval to develop it.

Just before debate on the eminent domain proposal began, the Finance Committee announced it had reconsidered its earlier position and voted on Saturday morning to endorse the plan. In an earlier vote, the committee backed the CPA funding article, but said it would let Town Meeting voters make their own decisions about the eminent domain measure.

Selectman Josh Antrim, who opposes Northeastern’s expansion plan, told voters that it had one chance to protect East Point from future development.

“If we don’t save this land as a conservation area, the bulldozers are coming and they are going to strip that land bare,” he said. “This is our day. This is the moment. This is our chance. There’s no do-overs. There’s no second chances. We hold the future of Nahant here in our hands.”

Advertisement

Ken Carangelo said opponents of the expansion plan have exaggerated the threat facing East Point under Northeastern’s proposal and cautioned that eminent domain proceedings would be costly.

“It gives no guarantees whatsoever other than we’ll be in court for years,” he said.

Scott Bradley spoke on behalf of his 89-year-old parents, who oppose the eminent domain taking. His mother, Polly Bradley, co-founded Safer Waters in Massachusetts and spent years working to preserve Nahant’s coast.

After the vote, Scott Bradley said Nahant faces threats from climate change and Northeastern has been a good ally.

“We could really use Northeastern’s help in being a close, good neighbor as global warming has to be addressed,” he said.

Nahant residents sat next to a map displaying Northeastern's expansion plan for its Marine Science Center. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.