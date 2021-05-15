New England news in brief

A resident and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm house fire Saturday that also displaced four elderly residents of a home in Mattapan, according to the fire department. The Red Cross and the city’s neighborhood services department were assisting the residents to find temporary housing. Heavy flames were already showing from the first and second floors of 120 Hazelton St. when firefighters arrived at 6:45 a.m., the department said on Twitter. The fast-moving fire burned through the roof of the 2½-story structure, the department said. “A fast aggressive attack helped to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings,” the department tweeted. Most of the fire was knocked down by 8:30 a.m. Crews remained on the scene for several hours cleaning up and checking for hot spots. One resident and a firefighter were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Damages are estimated at $750,000, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.





St. Anthony’s Feast to return

The St. Anthony’s Feast will return this summer to the North End. The city has approved a plan for the religious festival to be held in person in August, organizers announced Friday on Facebook. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival last summer to be replaced by an online celebration. This year, the festival will be held Aug. 26 to 29, the post said. Organizers will tack on an extra day of processions on Aug. 22 to honor the 100th anniversary of the Feast of Santa Lucia, according to the post. “We have begun planning for a traditional Feast Weekend full of activities, including parades, religious services, live entertainment and the full complement of food vendors, culinary demos, al fresco dining and souvenir stands,” the post said.





KINGSTON

Construction worker seriously injured in fall

A construction worker suffered life-threatening injuries after falling 30 feet from the roof of an Amazon facility Saturday morning, a fire official said. The man was working at a construction site at the facility on William C. Gould Way when he fell at 8:19 a.m., Fire Captain John Bartlett said. The worker was MedFlighted to a Boston trauma center, Bartlett said. The worker’s condition was not known Saturday evening. The construction site remained closed Saturday morning after the incident, he said. Plymouth and Kingston firefighters also responded to the scene. A spokesperson for Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.





LAWRENCE

Plea for help to solve dog’s killing

After a necropsy of a dog found dead in a plastic bag outside a middle school in March showed signs of extensive abuse, the Animal Rescue League of Boston has renewed its call to learn more information about the killing. The group has received no tips since it sought the public’s help in early April, Mike DeFina, an ARL spokesman, said Friday. The Jack Russell terrier was found by a police officer on March 17. The white and tan dog was found with blood on its body, its tail stained with urine, DeFina said. The necropsy revealed the dog also sustained extensive bruising, indicating it had been “intermittently” abused in the 36 hours before it was killed. Officials also believe the dog was mutilated after it was killed, “adding an extra layer of public concern for investigators.” Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Lawrence Police Detective Carmen Poupora at 978-794-5900, ext. 625, or Animal Rescue League Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170, ext. 110, or cruelty@arlboston.org.

SUTTON, N.H.

Mass. teen arrested for speeding

A Massachusetts teen was arrested late Friday after allegedly driving almost double the speed limit with two minors in the car, according to New Hampshire State Police. Jeyson A. Lopez Gonzalez, 19, of Waltham, was clocked driving 125 miles per hour northbound in a 65 miles per hour zone along Interstate 89 in Sutton, according to a release. He was pulled over at 11:38 p.m. just south of Exit 11 with three passengers in his car, two of whom were juveniles. Lopez Gonzalez was charged with reckless operation and misdemeanor reckless conduct, New Hampshire State Police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 22 in Hillsborough District Court.