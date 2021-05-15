One person dead, another flown to hospital, following motorcycle crash in Belchertown

One person has died and another flown to a hospital after their motorcycle collided with an SUV on Route 9 in Belchertown Saturday afternoon, State Police said.
The driver of the motorcycle received CPR at the scene and did not survive, State Police tweeted. The passenger was medflighted to UMass Worcester Medical Center.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. and the two motorcycle riders were found unresponsive at the scene, State Police said.
Route 9 at Swift River is closed in both directions, according to MassDOT.
No further information was immediately available.
Crash on Rt 9 East in #Belchertown at the Swift River Bridge. Road closed in both directions. Serious injuries reported. Seek alt routes.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 15, 2021
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.