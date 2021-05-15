Soldiers, crew lost en route to Vietnam almost 60 years ago honored

Instead, they were unveiled on a 7-feet-high block of donated Downeast Maine granite, an irregularly shaped rock with a black marble face that more than 200 relatives of the missing, gathered in one place for the first time, touched with their hands as they dabbed at their tears.

The names aren’t inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, a move that the Defense Department said falls outside its official criteria for honoring the armed forces killed in that long, bitter conflict.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Fifty-nine years after their chartered airliner disappeared without a trace over the Pacific, after decades of agonizing and unanswered questions, 93 American soldiers and 11 civilian crew members who vanished on a secret mission to South Vietnam finally were honored in a public ceremony Saturday.

Advertisement

“I lost it when they called his name,” said Clifton Sargent, 87, of South Portland, whose brother, Donald, perished in Flying Tiger Flight 739 on March 16, 1962. “Just knowing that we have something now that’s dedicated to them ... "

Sargent’s words trailed off, but his smile broadened above a pair of replica dog tags that bore a photo of his brother, a country boy from Cornish, Maine, who joined the Army to see more of the world and its opportunities.

“It just makes your heart feel all burst up,” said Judith Sargent, Clifton’s wife. She recalled that Donald, nicknamed Ducky because of his webbed toes, nervously asked for one last hug before leaving on a mission he sensed could be his last.

The monument and its circular plot, now open to the public, were donated by Wreaths Across America, a Maine-based nonprofit organization that since 1992 has coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies each December at Arlington National Cemetery.

Its mission has expanded since then, and last year the organization placed 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at more than 2,500 veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.

Advertisement

The monument is ringed by countless balsam firs, set off a remote stretch of Route 1 outside this small town of 560 people about 40 miles from the Canadian border at Campobello Island.

Local businessman Morrill Worcester, who founded Wreaths Across America, said he learned of Flight 739 by chance, about a year and half ago, when he overheard Clifton Sargent and his family speaking about the tragedy and its lack of official recognition.

“I said, ‘You’re going to have a monument, I’ll tell you that right now,’ ” Worcester recalled.

The 93 soldiers appear to have been hand-picked, and none of their families knows to this day what their secret assignment had been, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially dispatched combat troops to South Vietnam.

The Defense Department has been petitioned to add their names to the Vietnam Memorial. Congress has been lobbied. But the families have gotten nowhere.

“They should be honored just like all the others that got killed over there,” Clifton Sargent said. “But because it was a special mission and an unauthorized project, there was nothing. That was such a secret project, not a soul would touch it.”

A Defense Department spokesman last week listed the following criteria for the Vietnam Memorial: armed forces who died in the combat zone; who died from wounds suffered in the combat zone; or who died while participating in, or providing direct support to, a combat mission proceeding immediately toward or returning from the combat zone.

Advertisement

Army Major Cesar Santiago, the spokesman, did not elaborate on why the soldiers aboard Flight 739 did not meet the criteria.

“I have nothing further to provide,” Santiago said.

Bonnie Baumgartner of Storrs, Conn., whose uncle died on the flight, said she is angry that Army Sergeant Efisio Simola Jr. and the others have not been added to the memorial.

“When he left, he gave my mother the impression he wasn’t coming back,” said Baumgartner, who is 70. “They have every right to be on there as everyone else.”

Donald Sargent reenlisted in 1961 after spending his first two-year hitch guarding missile sites in Connecticut and Colorado. By the following year, he had been accepted into the Army’s elite Rangers unit, a quick-moving force capable of complex special-operations missions.

On March 14, 1962, Sargent boarded a Lockheed Super Constellation that left Travis Air Force Base in California for a hop-scotching, trans-Pacific journey that was intended to end in Saigon.

They stopped in Honolulu, Wake Island, and Guam before lifting off once again, this time bound for Clark Air Base in the Philippines. Just after midnight on March 16, about 270 miles west of Guam, Flight 739′s last transmission was received.

The crew of a supertanker reported seeing an explosion in the sky near where the plane would have been, but an eight-day search by air and sea over 75,000 square miles turned up nothing. No bodies, no wreckage, no debris. Just a vast expanse of empty ocean, and no answers to provide more than 100 stunned families.

Advertisement

Clifton and Judith Sargent recalled the terrible day they received the news. There was no somber man in uniform calling on the house where his mother, Ethel, lived. No telephone call, either.

Instead, there was a taxi driver with a telegram, honking his horn outside the house, and delivering the news of Donald’s disappearance to a family friend, who could not bear to break the news to Ethel. He brought the telegram to Judith Sargent at her workplace, and she relayed it to Clifton, who suddenly had the awful burden of telling his mother that his brother’s plane could not be found.

Ethel Sargent collapsed. Although she lived for 44 more years, she never shook the shock and sorrow of that day.

“She wouldn’t admit that he died,” Clifton said. “Right up until the end, she expected him to walk in the door.”

All of the Sargents — Clifton, Judith, and their daughter, Jennifer Kirk — became emotional, their eyes welling with tears, during a lengthy interview at the older couple’s residence in South Portland. Donald Sargent’s brother and sister-in-law still see him, they said, full of life and playing gin rummy with his friends.

“Every day I think of him,” Judith Sargent said. “What would he be doing if he were here? What would his life have been like?”

William Kennedy, a 46-year-old civilian from Braintree, Mass., was one of two navigators on the flight. His sons, William Jr. of Quincy, Mass., and Richard of Kissimmee, Fla, attended the ceremony.

Advertisement

“There was just a big hole,” Richard recalled of his father’s disappearance.

“When I was 10, I got used to my father going away for four or five days and then walking up the driveway again,” he said. “For years and years, I kept expecting him to walk up that driveway, even to this day.”

Phil Waite, a retired Air Force colonel who is director of engagement for a Defense Department program to honor and support Vietnam veterans and their families, said in an interview that he had not heard of the loss of Flight 739 until he began speaking with officials from Wreaths Across America.

Later, while addressing the families, Waite said to applause that their efforts would resonate, and that “there are many steps to come” to recognize their loved ones.

“It matters not where they fell,” Waite said. “They are Vietnam veterans.”

Karen Worcester, the executive director of Wreaths Across America, also sees an uplifting legacy amid the remnants of pain from that long-ago tragedy.

“The whole narrative has been that the Flying Tiger flight has been forgotten,” Worcester said. “But the story should be that they have never been forgotten because of the families who have fought to keep their names alive.”

Jennifer Kirk agreed. Inscribed on the monument are not only names, she said, but a lasting recognition of service and sacrifice.

“You die twice. Once when you take your final breath, and again when nobody says your name,” Kirk said. “This will give my parents some peace, and it means they’ll know he won’t be forgotten.”









Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.