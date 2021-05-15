St. Anthony’s Feast is coming back in person to the North End

The St. Anthony’s Feast will proudly return this summer to Boston’s historic North End.
The city has approved a plan for the three day religious festival to be held in person in August, organizers announced Friday on Facebook.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival last summer to be replaced by an online celebration. This year, the festival will be held Aug. 26 to 29, the post said.
Organizers will tack on an extra day of processions on Aug. 22 to honor the 100th anniversary of the Feast of Santa Lucia, according to the post.
“We have begun planning for a traditional Feast Weekend full of activities, including parades, religious services, live entertainment and the full complement of food vendors, culinary demos, al fresco dining and souvenir stands,” the post said.
