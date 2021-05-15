Two injured, four displaced after Saturday morning fire in Mattapan

Heavy flames were showing from the first and second floors when firefighters arrived. Five ground ladders were thrown to the building to access the blaze.

The fire started around 6:45 a.m. at a two-story building that housed four elderly people at 120 Hazelton St., Alkins said.

A two-alarm fire tore through a single-family home in Mattapan Saturday morning, injuring one resident and one firefighter, displacing its four residents, and causing $750,000 in damages, said Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman.

Neighbors notified authorities of the fire, Alkins said. It is unknown if the building had working smoke detectors and authorities are investigating the cause, he said.

“The fire has completely burned through the rear porches to the roof. Heavy fire from the back to the front of the house, all companies are working,” the department said in a tweet at 8:15 a.m.

The flames were knocked down by about 8:30 a.m, but firefighters remained on scene to monitor hot spots, Alkins said.

One firefighter and one resident were transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, he said. Their conditions were non-life-threatening.

A “fast aggressive attack” by the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings, according to the fire department.





