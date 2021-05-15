Waltham teen arrested for speeding in New Hampshire with two minor passengers in the car

A Massachusetts teen was arrested late Friday after allegedly driving almost double the speed limit with two minors in the car, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Jeyson A. Lopez Gonzalez, 19, of Waltham, was clocked driving 125 miles per hour northbound in a 65 mph zone along Interstate 89 in Sutton, according to a release.

He was pulled over at 11:38 p.m. just south of Exit 11 with three passengers in his car, two of whom are juveniles.