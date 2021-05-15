Worker in life-threatening condition after 30-foot fall at Kingston Amazon facility

A man is in life-threatening condition after he fell 30 feet from the roof of an Amazon facility in Kingston Saturday morning, Kingston Fire Captain John Bartlett said.
The man was working at a construction site at the facility on William C Gould Way when he fell from the roof at 8:19 a.m., Bartlett said
The worker was Medflighted to a Boston trauma center with life-threatening injuries, Bartlett said.
The construction site remained closed Saturday morning after the incident, he said.
Plymouth and Kingston firefighters also responded to the scene.
Representatives from Amazon did not respond to request for comment Saturday afternoon.
Advertisement
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.