fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Mass. reports 66,675 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2021, 1 hour ago
People sit and wait in the 15 minute observation area after being vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccination site at the regional vaccine collaboratives in Palmer that serves mostly rural towns.
People sit and wait in the 15 minute observation area after being vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccination site at the regional vaccine collaboratives in Palmer that serves mostly rural towns.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 66,675 to 7,093,824, state officials reported Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Friday, when 67,558 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.8 percent of the 8,365,380 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,918,540 first shots and 2,944,161 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

The state reported a total of 231,123 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,175,284.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.

vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.