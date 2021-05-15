Mass. reports 66,675 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 66,675 to 7,093,824, state officials reported Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Friday, when 67,558 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.8 percent of the 8,365,380 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,918,540 first shots and 2,944,161 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 231,123 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,175,284.

