Celtics coach Brad Stevens knows Kevin Garnett from way back

“When he walked out on that court and I watched him running up and down the floor I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness,’ ” Stevens recalled Saturday. “He was the best kid in our class, obviously, and I had never seen anybody that was that mobile, that energetic, and that talented, in our class at least. I’ve been following him ever since.”

Stevens had a game on a court next to Garnett’s, and he could not help but notice the future superstar.

The Celtics traded star forward Kevin Garnett to the Nets before Brad Stevens was hired as the team’s coach. But Stevens’s first memory of Garnett came when both were in high school and playing in the same AAU tournament.

Garnett was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, the latest and greatest honor for a player who has received so many of them. Stevens said he does not know Garnett well, but his glowing reputation within the Celtics organization is obvious.

“His energy, his relentlessness, his demanding of excellence across the board from his team,” Stevens said. “Everybody that talks about those [Celtics] teams obviously talks about all the talent that they had. But he was the spiritual guy that put them over the top every single day. And the way he led, the emotion he played with, the care factor — all that stuff.”

Resting up

The Celtics were without Marcus Smart (calf), Kemba Walker (cervical nerve), Robert Williams (turf toe), and Tristan Thompson (pectoral) against the Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon. It was Williams’s fourth absence in the last five games, but Stevens said Williams took part in a portion of Friday’s practice.

“[He] looked pretty good,” Stevens said. “I think the obvious thing with Rob is the least amount of days that you put a lot of weight on it, and a lot of pounding on it, the better. So that’s why he’ll be out both these games [including Sunday against the Knicks].”

The absences of the other players are related to rest as much as nagging bumps and bruises, and all are expected to be ready for Tuesday’s game in the play-in tournament. Stevens said that Jayson Tatum and Evan Fournier told him they wanted to play this weekend to maintain their rhythm heading into the playoffs.

Stevens on Stevens

Former Bentley coach Barbara Stevens, who won 1,058 games during her 44-year career, was also a Hall of Fame inductee on Saturday.

“I don’t know how many people in Boston know, but Barbara Stevens is about as good as it gets,” Brad Stevens said. “She also spent every summer with us for a couple of days at our coaching get-togethers. And, you know, a thousand [wins[ at Bentley.

“I went and watched her practice one of my first years here because I was so intrigued by her and her thought process and the way that she coached. So, it’s going to be a really fun day to watch. It’s going to be emotional to watch Kobe [Bryant’s] tributes, it’s going to be fun to watch the others. But it’s fun for me to see Barbara Stevens standing next to Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. That means a lot to see that she got honored with that, as well.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.