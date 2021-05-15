Celtics have no trouble defeating Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Celtics, and Evan Fournier added 18 points. Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Tristan Thompson sat out and are not on this road trip.

But that also created one possibility that would have seemed unfathomable at the start of this year: finishing the season with a losing record. Boston at least avoided that ignominy, defeating Minnesota, 124-108, to ensure that it finishes this season no worse than .500.

The Celtics were locked into the No. 7 seed in next week’s play-in tournament regardless of how this weekend unfolded, and the absences of most of their key rotation players in Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves were surely a result of that.

Observations from the game:

▪ While the other top rotation players sat out, coach Brad Stevens said before the game that Tatum and Fournier made it clear they wanted to play this weekend to maintain their rhythm heading into the playoffs. Those two were joined in the starting lineup by Luke Kornet, Payton Pritchard, and Semi Ojeleye.

These final two games are Tatum’s last chances to impress All-NBA voters. If Tatum is selected for one of the three All-NBA teams it will add about $32 million to the five-year max extension he signed last fall. Tatum seemed determined to fill up the stat sheet at the start and had 9 points in the first five minutes. It was surprising to see him reenter the game midway through the fourth quarter, though, especially with Boston comfortably ahead. He was hit in the head on a dunk, and went back to the bench soon after that.

▪ Romeo Langford has fallen out of the rotation recently, but he had a few promising moments in the first half, including a nice steal and dunk and an impressive block of Karl-Anthony Towns at the rim. The Celtics had faith in Langford as a defensive stopper in last season’s playoffs. A couple of good games this weekend could help him get another look in that role.

▪ The Timberwolves were playing some end-of-season, time-to-go-home defense, but the Celtics were happy to take advantage of all of the wide open 3-point looks that were waiting for them. Boston attempted 30 3-pointers in the first half, a higher total than they had in 13 full games this year.

▪ The Celtics’ play-in opponent will not be known until Sunday, but the Pacers have been eliminated from contention. The winner of Sunday’s game between the Hornets and Wizards will claim the No. 8 spot and come to Boston on Tuesday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.