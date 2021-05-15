Game 41: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

Bobby Dalbec hit a key two-run home run in the seventh inning Friday to give the Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Angels in the first game of their series at Fenway Park.
Lineups
ANGELS (16-21): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-4, 5.03)
RED SOX (24-16): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (0-2, 4.01)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM
Angels vs. Perez: Trout 8-31, Iglesias 2-12, Suzuki 1-10, Upton 3-9, Fletcher 3-6, Rendon 0-4, Butera 1-3, Ward 1-3, Gosselin 1-2, Ohtani 1-2
Red Sox vs. Bundy: Bogaerts 10-33, Vazquez 6-20, Devers 4-18, Martinez 2-16, Gonzalez 4-8, Plawecki 1-7, Chavis 2-3, Renfroe 0-2
Stat of the Day: Bogaerts has a .970 OPS against Bundy