Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis return to lead Lakers to win

LeBron James, back after a six-game absence, scored 24 points, including seven key points late, to lead the Lakers to a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers . Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points. The Lakers can notch the No. 6 seed if they win at New Orleans on Sunday and Portland loses to Denver that day. If the Lakers finish No. 7, they will be in the play-in tournament against the No. 8 seed. Davis, who missed the previous game because of a tight left thigh, sank 9 of 18 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds. James played 28 minutes, hitting 11 of 22 shots. James had eight assists and seven rebounds. James was out for the last six games while recovering from a high ankle sprain. He missed six weeks and then returned to play two games.

Mystics celebrate 2019 title minus a few key players

The Washington Mystics unveiled a WNBA championship banner in their first game at the Entertainment and Sports Arena since securing the franchise’s first title in 2019. Missing, however, from the season opener against the Chicago Sky - because of a variety of circumstances - were three starters and other significant contributors from that team. Also absent was much semblance of continuity in a 70-56 loss, spoiling the District of Columbia debut of center Tina Charles and foreshadowing what may become a troubling trend for the immediate future. The most glaring absence was that of Elena Delle Donne, the 2019 league MVP out indefinitely with back issues stemming from surgery last year for three herniated disks. Delle Donne last played organized basketball in the Game 5 clincher of the 2019 WNBA Finals in the District.

AUTO RACING





Rinus VeeKay earns first IndCary race

Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar’s youth movement by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season — the most at this point in the season since 2013. The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar. Only six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has been to victory lane so far this year for the veterans as the series heads next week into preparations for the Indianapolis 500.

Austin Cindric wins third Xfinity Series race of year

Austin Cindric professed his love for Dover and soon refused to let his Miles the Monster trophy out of his grip. With so many close calls on the concrete, Cindric was sure to savor this checkered flag — and keep his trophy within reach. Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season. The reigning Xfinity champion, Cindric showed flashes throughout his career on the one-mile concrete track that he could roll into victory lane. Cindric was second and third in two Xfinity races last season on the Monster Mile and had never finished worse than ninth in six previous Dover starts.

MISCELLANY





Avalanche forward set to return for Game 1 against Blues

Nathan MacKinnon returned to the ice for practice and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues. The difficult-to-contain Colorado Avalanche forward missed four of the final five games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. But coach Jared Bednar said he expects MacKinnon and forward Brandon Saad to be ready to go Monday night for the start of their best-of-seven series at Ball Arena. The top-seeded Avalanche went 5-3 against the Blues this season ... The biggest soccer crowd in England since players started taking a knee saw the anti-racism gesture booed by some fans before the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester on Saturday. The jeering was heard over some applause as more than 20,000 supporters were allowed inside Wembley Stadium after producing negative coronavirus test results.