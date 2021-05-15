Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s softball strike back at Catholic Central League rival Austin Prep

The No. 8 Spartans’ ace was in the circle in that 2-1 tournament loss, so Saturday was a long time coming.

Newhall racked up 16 strikeouts — including 12 in the first four innings — to upset No. 3 Austin Prep on the road, 10-2.

With 2019′s Division 3 North final loss in the back of her head, St. Mary’s junior pitcher Lily Newhall relentlessly attacked batter after batter Saturday morning.

“It felt great to beat them,” Newhall said. “I was really excited for this game.”

First-year head coach Frank Pagliuca was thrilled with the strikeouts but was even more impressed with Newhall surrendering just two walks.

“She was really hitting her spots and getting ahead of batters,” Pagliuca said. “They have a really good hitting team so we knew we couldn’t fall behind. She was very aggressive.”

The key moment of the game came in the bottom of the second inning, when the Spartans (4-1) held a 4-0 lead but the Cougars (3-1) had the bases loaded.

“She kept her composure, she didn’t get rattled,” Pagliuca said. “She made her pitches and we executed the plays behind her and got out of the inning.”

Singles from Melina Fedele and Amanda Patti opened the inning before Newhall struck out the next two batters. She walked Juliana Iannibelli to load the bases but hunkered down to fan Neave Sullivan to get out of the frame.

“That was really important to not let them score,” Newhall said. “Just to focus and bear down on the hitter.”

Senior Marina DiBiasio powered the offense for the Spartans. In the first inning, she hit an RBI single and scored a few batters later on a passed ball. Then she walked to lead off the third inning, stole second base and advanced to third and home on passed balls.

“Marina’s a very smart player. She knows the game and the situations, she anticipates the play well,” Pagliuca said. “We’re lucky to have her.”

The center fielder finished with two RBIs and three runs scored. Her RBI double in the fifth and subsequent run scored, thanks to Felicia D’Alessandro’s two-RBI double, pushed the Spartans lead to nine.

Melrose 13, Watertown 1 — Sophomore Cassie Sleeper struck out 10 and went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Red Raiders (4-0). Senior captain Caroline Kiernan was 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the Middlesex Freedom game.

Winthrop 18, Salem 6 — Senior Izzy Mahoney went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored for the Vikings (3-1) in the Northeastern Conference.

Woburn 25, Reading 7 — Jenna Taylor, Bella Sgroi, and Grace Sgroi had three hits each for the Tanners (4-0) in the Middlesex Liberty game.

Baseball

Arlington 7, Lexington 4 — Junior Chris Kelly went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs, and classmate Evan O’Rourke added a triple and an RBI in a Middlesex League home win for the Spy Ponders (3-1). In six innings on the mound, Brendan Flynn gave up two earned runs while striking out four.

Danvers 4, Bishop Fenwick 3 — Junior John Curran’s walkoff hit lifted the Falcons (3-2) over the Crusaders in the nonleague matchup.

Lynnfield 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Blake Peters logged two hits, an RBI and six innings of work on the mound to propel the Pioneers (1-3) to a Cape Ann League home win.

Melrose 3, Watertown 1 — Ronan Donahue tossed a complete game for the Red Raiders with 13 strikeouts, a walk, and four hits allowed in the Middlesex Freedom victory.

Mystic Valley sweeps Nashoba Valley Tech — Freshman Dylan Santoro had seven strikeouts in four innings for the Eagles (3-0) and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs in a 6-3 victory in the second game of a Commonwealth Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Mystic Valley infield turned three double plays to help Santoro. In Game 1, junior Tyler Santoro had nine strikeouts for the Eagles in a 7-2 victory, and also drove in three runs.

Winchester 8, Belmont 7 — Will Bartlett hit a go-ahead two-run home run and Will Gindel closed out the game for the Red and Black (1-3) in Middlesex League play.

Boys’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 16, St. Mary’s 6 — Youth led the way for the host Cougars in an early-season quest for Catholic Central League supremacy. They received points from nine different players, including five underclassmen, and coasted to a 16-6 victory over St. Mary’s in a battle of previously unbeaten teams in Reading.

“These underclassmen are coming straight out of U-15 lacrosse,” Austin Prep coach Peter Smyth said. “They play club, but a lot of them just had dads coaching them the past two years. They’ve been a great group. They’re just willing to learn and get better every game that we play. And this was the best team we’ve faced yet.”

After a 1-1 first quarter, the Cougars (4-0) started to find their offense with sophomore Max Hampoian scoring twice during a 6-1 run.

Junior Christian Weber had consistent success on faceoffs to keep the momentum for Austin Prep, and senior captains Liam Harrington (2 goals, 2 assists) and Quinn Meissner (2 goals, assist) got in on the act to build a 10-3 lead early in the third quarter.

Zach Barden provided most of the offense for St. Mary’s (3-1) with four goals and an assist, and freshman Daniel Domenicoki made 15 saves before adding a rare goalie goal in the fourth quarter.

But the day belonged to Austin Prep and its youthful coalition, led by sophomores Lee Poulin (3 goals, assist), Trevor Coughlin (3 goals), Dario Filadora (goal, assist), and freshman Corbin Martin (2 goals) in addition to standout defense from poles Henry Jalbert and Rob McDonald.

“That’s what we preach here,” Smyth said. “If everybody’s passing the ball, everybody’s going to score and I think that was apparent tonight. They’ve bought into that and we’re running with it.”

Belmont Hill 15, Governor’s Academy 8 — Playing without star attackman Zach Travaglini proved no problem for the Sextants in their ISL win in Belmont.

Following the injury to Travaglini, a BU recruit, in Friday’s 10-9 win for Belmont Hill, Braden Reilly, Adam Figler and Ethan O’Neill rose to the occasion on offense for the Sextants. Reilly scored five times and had an assist, Figler scored twice and dished out four helpers, and O’Neill scored three goals with an assist for Belmont Hill, which overcame an early 1-0 deficit to gradually pull away in the second half.

“The biggest change for us, we played a zone yesterday to try and wear them down, then came right out today in a man defense and stuck with it the entire game,” Belmont Hill coach Tim Sullivan said.

Aidan O’Connor scored five goals and had an assist in the defeat for Governor’s.

Concord-Carlisle 16, Weston 4 — Teddy O’Rourke and Conor Trant scored four goals apiece to spearhead the visiting Patriots (2-2) to a Dual County League victory.

Duxbury 12, Cohasset 6 — Delby Lemieux (three goals), Will McDonough (two goals), and Ryan Nagle (two goals) led the No. 7 Dragons (3-1) over the No. 14 Skippers (1-2) in nonleague play.

Marblehead 15, Masconomet 8 — Keo Kiriakos notched five goals and an assist in a losing effort for Masconomet (2-1) in the Northeastern Conference.

Medway 12, Bishop Feehan 7 — Sean Murphy scored five times and Pari Lykourinos tallied four goals for the visiting Mustangs (2-1) in nonleague action.

Peabody 13, Bishop Fenwick 3 — Behind a brilliant offensive display from senior Jack Houlden (6 goals, 3 assists), the Tanners (4-0) remained undefeated and won the Danish Cup in the crosstown rival with the Crusaders.

Pingree 14, Worcester Academy 6 — Bodie Cannata potted five goals and Sean Stevens tallied four scores for the Highlanders (4-4) in nonleague play.

Reading 15, Woburn 3 — The Rockets (2-0) recorded their second Middlesex League victory over the Tanners this year with 11 different athletes in the scoring column.

Weymouth 13, Archbishop Williams 1 — Senior attackman Connor O’Neil paced the host Wildcats (2-2) with six goals in the nonleague matchup.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 17, St. Mary’s 0 — The Cougars (4-0) shut out their Catholic Central opponent behind the goalkeeping of junior Lauryn Hanafin and a team-leading four goals from Molly Vana. Freshman Madison Vittands scored three goals and dished out four assists for the visitors, while sophomore Casey Ahlin (2 goals, 2 assists) played a vital role in the offense as well.

Masconomet 19, Marblehead 4 — Senior Emma Flynn scored six goals for Masco (3-0), which posted its third consecutive win by 15 or more.

Mashpee 14, Upper Cape 1 — Samantha Morry (3 goals, 3 assists) and Callia Eaton (2 goals, 4 assists) powered the Falcons past the Rams in the nonleague game.

Norwell 11, Hingham 10 — Shea Berigan had five goals for the No. 10 Clippers (3-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Pingree 16, Lawrence Academy 4 — Kendall Traveis (5 goals, 3 assists), Cami Traveis (3 goals, 1 assist) and Schuyler Lloyd (1 goal, 1 assist) led Pingree (5-0) in the nonleague contest.

Quincy 13, North Quincy 9 — Junior Maddie Bailey recorded six goals and an assist and senior Megan MacNeil had 15 saves for the Presidents (2-1) in the Patriot League.

Girls’ track

Cardinal Spellman 93, Archbishop Williams 40 — Sophomore Ashley Holbrook set a school record in the triple jump (34 feet, 9 inches) and also won the long jump and 200 meters for the Cardinals (2-0) in the Catholic Central win.

Masconomet 80, Danvers 56 — Senior captain Sarah Aylwin won the long jump (16 feet, 3½ inches) and the 100 hurdles (17.3) for Masco (2-0). Senior captain Charlotte Losee won the triple jump (32-5), was part of the winning 4x100 relay (53.0), and finished third in the 200 meters (29.7).

Globe correspondents Jake Levin reported from Belmont and Nate Weitzer from Reading. Globe correspondents Colin Banne, Ethan Fuller, Ethan McDowell and Lenny Rowe contributed.