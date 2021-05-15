Martin Pérez in cruise control as Red Sox bounce Angels

In Pérez’s last four starts, he has given up just four earned runs (22⅓ innings, 1.61 ERA).

Pérez’s recent misfortune shifted, however, after he tossed a season-high six innings Saturday in a 9-0 win over the Angels at Fenway Park. He yielded just three hits and four walks without allowing a run as the first-place Red Sox won their third straight game.

Martin Pérez entered Saturday without a win in his last nine starts, dating to last season. He had three losses to his name coupled with six no-decisions.

It helped that the Red Sox offense gave Pérez a lot of wiggle room.

It began in the first inning when Alex Verdugo hammered a one-out solo shot to right field off the Angels’ Dylan Bundy. The homer snapped an 0-for-14 skid for Verdugo.

In the fourth inning, Bobby Dalbec carried over his success from Friday evening’s contest when his two-out double scored an additional two runs. Franchy Cordero followed Dalbec with a double of his own, extending the Red Sox’ lead to 4-0.

In the fifth, Xander Bogaerts obliterated a Bundy fastball 446 feet, the second-longest homer of his career. The three-run shot was Bogaerts’s ninth homer of the year and ended Bundy’s afternoon.

In the sixth, Cordero’s second double of the contest scored Dalbec from second once more.

Rafael Devers’s solo shot in the seventh was his 10th homer of the season, tying him with J.D. Martinez for the most on the club.

The Red Sox (25-16) will go for the series sweep Sunday with Nate Eovaldi on the mound. Eovaldi (4-2, 4.20 ERA) currently holds the longest active streak in the majors without allowing a homer (58 innings).

The Sox will face José Quintana, who has struggled this season, registering a 9.00 ERA in 21 innings of work.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.