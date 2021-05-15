No doubt Alex Cora has made a big difference this season with the Red Sox

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said at the time that “intense conversations” were needed for him to get on board with the idea.

The organization certainly needed some convincing, considering a full state of candidates before deciding to bring back Cora after a season-long suspension for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.

It seems like ancient history now with the Red Sox in first place. But Alex Cora’s return as manager six months ago wasn’t guaranteed.

The fan base was split, too. For every positive comment there was a negative one. Even now, you can find some grumbling.

But there can’t be any doubt about the wisdom of the decision. With a mix-and-match roster that requires a new batting order or defensive lineup almost every day, the Sox are 25-16.

“This team, from the get-go, you could feel the energy,” Cora said Saturday before a 9-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. “Obviously, there’s a few things we’ve got to keep getting better. But so far so good.”

Players ultimately win or lose games, but Cora has made a difference. He stayed patient with Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec through their early-season slumps and is now getting results from the bottom of the order.

Xander Bogaerts is headed for another monster season and Rafael Devers could lead the American League in RBIs unless J.D. Martinez beats him out.

The Sox looked awful in three losses against Baltimore to open the season. They have since played with a steady energy and direction. Cora’s confidence and competitiveness has made a difference.

That the rotation has a 3.81 earned run average has provided a base to build on.

“I knew we were good. I knew the rotation was going to do the job, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “Forget what happened last year here.”

The Sox have needed a fill-in starter only twice this season and had Tanner Houck available both times. In time, their rotation depth will be tested.

The bullpen has taken shape behind Matt Barnes. In all, the pitching is better than anybody expected.

You’d like to see another reliever step up and become a reliable option late in games. But bullpens always evolve over time and maybe that pitcher will be Brandon Workman if he can regain his mojo in Triple A.

“We thought we were going to hang in there pitching-wise with everybody,” Cora said. “Offensively, we’re good and we can be better. Overall we’ve done a good job.”

Back in spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., Alex Cora took note that the Red Sox were capable of exceeding all expectations for the upcoming season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Cora said he’s fine with the idea of the Sox “surviving” by playing .500 ball until they catch another hot streak. Given the parity in the standings, stealing days off for key players and being careful with the pitchers could pay off in September.

So, while the game on the field feels like it always has, Cora is leading a different life than he did in 2019. His twin sons, Xander and Isander, turn 4 in July and require more of his attention now.

“They get up early and I have to be there for them,” Cora said.

The logistics of this season also are different for him because of the coronavirus protocols still in place, something he didn’t experience last year.

But the threat of the virus, which hung over last season like a guillotine, has eased considerably as more people are vaccinated.

The Angels, who have lost four straight and 10 of 13, aren’t a good barometer. Poor Mike Trout. It’s like Robert DeNiro having the lead in a Hallmark movie.

But this weekend, for the first time, it felt like baseball season at Fenway Park. The crowd of 9,301 on Friday night was energetic and the streets around the ballpark were busy again.

There were even some autograph seekers hovering outside of Gate D hoping to catch a player.

There was another energetic bunch on Saturday as the Sox hit three home runs.

“It feels very normal,” Cora said. “This building [Friday night] was fun. That was fun. It reminded me a lot of ’07, ’08, ’18, ’19, too. People getting into it. When we left the stadium there were a lot of people outside. We’re getting back to normal, right?

“Hopefully sooner rather than later this place is going to be packed and it’s going to be rocking.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.