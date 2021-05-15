Revolution not looking for revenge in rematch of Eastern Conference final against Columbus

The Revolution (2-1-2, 8 points) have been at, or near, the top of the Eastern Conference standings since Opening Day. But they have had to overcome tough late-game breaks in a 2-2 tie with the Chicago (95th-minute red card to defender DeJuan Jones); a 2-0 loss to Nashville (83rd-minute non-call as Adam Buksa was felled while attempting a point-blank shot); and a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia on Wednesday (88th-minute Kacper Przybylko goal after Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was downed, apparently by an elbow).

The way the Revolution’s season has been going, chances are Sunday’s match against Columbus could go down to the wire.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena has been diplomatic about most officiating decisions, and he gave positive reviews to the crew after the Union game, despite the crucial non-call.

“We’re told those things balance out,” Arena said. “So, if those things balance out, we’ve got a lot of reserve there to get a couple calls going our way. But let’s be fair: Every game is difficult. I think the biggest issues with those particular calls were, I think they were easy calls, they weren’t hard calls to make. That’s the part that’s disappointing between the VAR and the referee.

“But again, it’s challenging. I think there’s pressure on a referee. He only has a minute to kind of make a decision. There’s pressure on the VAR. I still don’t think we have enough experienced people doing it. Some plays they get right. We had a tackle in the penalty area by Brandon Bye that the VAR decided was not a penalty [at Philadelphia], so there are calls that go our way, as well. But the three you mentioned were three calls I think they definitely got wrong.”

Expectations for the Revolution have risen since Arena was hired in May 2019. Arena rallied the Revolution to playoff appearances the last two seasons, guiding them to three postseason wins last year, their first since 2014.

“Ultimately, the way I’d like to leave here is have the team and the organization in a better position [than] before I came,” Arena said. “So, we still have a lot of work to do. This still is an organization that has been to five MLS Cups, you can’t deny that. We haven’t been to one since I’ve been here.

“Secondly, we need to build a soccer stadium here, so that’s all part of the challenges that lie ahead for the New England Revolution. Can we build a stadium and can we win an MLS Cup? So, if you’re going to be real critical, those are the areas that need to be checked off.”

The Revolution came within a game of a sixth MLS Cup appearance last year, losing 1-0, at Columbus in the Eastern Conference final. Since 2017, they have compiled an 0-3-1 regular-season record against Columbus, which recently dropped the Crew from its name.

“I don’t think there’s anything special to the game and the fact that they beat us last year — and give them credit for winning the MLS Cup,” Arena said. “But this is not a revenge type of game.”

The Revolution squared off with the Columbus Crew in last year's Eastern Conference final. Emilee Chinn/Getty

Both teams return their entire starting lineups from the playoffs. Arena believed the Revolution were outdueled in midfield by Columbus, and he has bolstered the roster with Wilfrid Kaptoum and Lucas Maciel, who have combined with Tommy McNamara and Matt Polster in support of Carles Gil.

The Revolution’s offense has struggled, scoring more than once in the run of play only in the season opener at Chicago.

“I think we’re missing that aggressiveness and calmness when it’s time to attack,” forward Gustavo Bou said. “I think we’ll find it little by little. I trust my teammates. They’re doing everything they can to find it. Hopefully, in this next game we’ll see that calmness from the midfield on so we can all feel comfortable. We have the tools to win games and we trust one another.”

The Revolution appear to have regained their home-field edge, and they will take a four-match winning streak at Gillette Stadium over two seasons into this game.

“We know that intensity needs to be our starting point,” Turner said. “If we come out, we set the tone, we win our first few tackles in the game, and we sustain that through 90 minutes, we can find ourselves in a position to take all 3 points from this one.