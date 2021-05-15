Top five places where Celtics need to make positive changes

There’s no reason to blow up the foundation that’s been established, but there needs to be improvements and a change in philosophy. The Celtics have a chance to compete for championships, but there needs to be adjustments in the front office, coaching staff, and roster.

It’s important to establish, however, that this is not a dire situation. There would be plenty of NBA teams willing to trade places with the Celtics, who are a perennial playoff team with two All-Stars, a quality coach, a passionate fan base, and owners of all of their draft picks.

There is no one person at fault for the Celtics’ disheartening season. It’s a series of disappointments and breakdowns organization wide. There needs to be several changes to steer the franchise back in the right direction.

Let’s look at five things that need to change for the Celtics to recover from what has been a miserable season, considering the expectations:

1. Front office — It’s become apparent the Celtics have issues with talent evaluation and drafting. The 2019 draft was supposed to produce a wealth of prospects to supplement the Celtics’ bench and the reality is those players are not talented. Of the 17 players on the roster, five are from the class of 2019 and Brad Stevens only trusts one to play quality minutes, Grant Williams, who is a solid rotation player.

Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall have been on two-way contracts for two years and neither is considered a real prospect, despite their work ethic. Romeo Langford, who has had injuries, has not proven enough to determine whether he’s a keeper, despite being a lottery pick. Carsen Edwards has not played well enough to earn minutes and could be a roster casualty in the offseason.

The scouting department needs a boost and potential shake-up. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge, his son, Austin, and assistant GM Mike Zarren have been the brain trust for years, but it may be time to add a voice who can evaluate talent and knows college prospects. The Celtics have scored on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart, all top-10 picks, but the drafts beyond those have been shaky at best, and the 2019 draft is haunting them.

2. Coaching staff — For years, Stevens has plucked from his Butler University tree or close confidants for his staff, but it’s time for the coach to select a former player with a strong voice who can command the respect of Tatum, Brown, and the other players. The Celtics lost a tremendous leader when Kara Lawson accepted the Duke University women’s head coaching job, and she was replaced by former Celtic Evan Turner. It’s hard to determine the impact Turner has had on the players during his first year, but it’s safe to say his voice is not authoritative.

The Celtics need a strong voice, someone besides Stevens who can pull aside players for chiding and encouragement, someone who has proven himself on the NBA level and the players may be familiar with. The Heat added Caron Butler. The Clippers hired Chauncey Billups. The Celtics need to dig into the deep pool of former players who have coaching aspirations and perhaps someone outside of Stevens’s circle to help guide the organization.

Stevens also can’t be the only voice. Coaching staffs are always evolving and the Celtics have to add advisers for Stevens. Also, hiring a designated defensive coordinator would help, such as Doc Rivers had with Tom Thibodeau. Having a designated defensive coach who can help the players work on fundamentals and concepts would aid the Celtics after major slippage this season.

3. Roster — It’s apparent the Celtics have a lack of talent. Beyond their top seven players, there is a major dropoff. This is the result of poor drafts, lack of quality signings, and players who have not reached potential. The Celtics desperately need more veteran presence, players who may not have the ceiling of their younger brethren but know how to play the game.

The Heat filled their bench with Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon; the Bucks added Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes, and P.J. Tucker; and the 76ers traded for Danny Green and Seth Curry, signed Dwight Howard, and added George Hill.

The Celtics signed center Tristan Thompson and then added journeyman Jeff Teague, and that was it. They relied heavily on their youngsters to perform coming off the bench, and that plan failed.

Payton Pritchard and, recently, Aaron Nesmith have proven to be quality players, but on too many nights Stevens was devoid of talent to bring off the bench. The Celtics need a pinpoint 3-point shooter and a stretch-4 who can clear the middle and make driving easier for Tatum and Brown. They also need established veterans who can assume leadership roles, and who can also be a positive influence on Tatum and Brown.

4. Health — The Celtics were besieged with injuries this season. Robert Williams, Smart, and Brown suffered significant injuries and there were several nagging injuries that plagued players, including Kemba Walker.

The situation with Williams has to be addressed because he has been sidelined by a serious of unfortunate ailments — hip edema, knee, ankle, and now turf toe. The Celtics have to devise a way to keep him healthy if they are going to consider him a cornerstone. His impact on the floor is unquestionable, but his lack of availability is unsettling.

5. Attitude — The Celtics have to get over basking in the glory of the 2008 championship. That was 13 years ago.

The organization has to take more chances on veteran players and operate with more of a sense of urgency because Brown and Tatum will be paying close attention to whether management adds players who will help the Celtics approach a championship level.

Although both are signed to long-term deals, there are no guarantees each will re-sign. The situation has to be right. Cornerstone players of the past such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard have changed teams in the prime of their careers because they were unhappy with their situations.

The Celtics can’t assume Tatum and Brown, as they approach the pinnacle of their careers, won’t consider a venue change if the Celtics are muddling with these same issues. Both will be watching the team’s offseason decisions closely.

PLAYOFF ATMOSPHERE

New postseason can already count some wins

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics could play the Hornets in the play-in tournament. Maddie Meyer/Getty

The interest in the play-in tournament is exactly what the NBA wanted to add intrigue to late-season games. As the final day of the season approached, none of the play-in games have been set, meaning there will be drama until the final game.

Also, unlike other seasons, the NBA waited until this week to set times for Saturday and Sunday’s games so no team had a competitive advantage.

Many traditionalists may not like extra playoff games or a potential No. 10 seed making the eight-team tournament in each conference, but it’s added interest at a time when the NFL schedule release and Major League Baseball are grabbing headlines.

The possibility of winner-take-all games during the midweek instead of meaningless season-ending games of years past provides the NBA with the added interest after what has been a difficult season clouded by COVID-19.

The Celtics have the seventh seed and will host the No. 8 seed Tuesday with the winner advancing to the playoffs to face the No. 2 seed. There is no upside for the Celtics, as they have to play an extra game to get what they earned over 72 games. The Celtics will be playing to keep their own seed.

The loser of the game between ninth and 10th seeds will be out of the postseason picture, while the winner will play the loser of the 7-8 game for the eighth seed. So the Celtics will get two chances to make the playoffs and have to win one game.

The Celtics’ opponents could be a hungry Charlotte team that beat them last month badly in North Carolina or a Washington club that features perennial All-Stars Russell Westbrook and the ailing Bradley Beal.

“It’s pretty simple,” Celtic Tristan Thompson said. “We’ve got the play-in tournament and, however that thing is structured, we’ve got to win a game and all that other [expletive] they’ve got going on.”

That’s pretty much how all seventh seeds feel. But for those teams whose seasons would have otherwise ended a few weeks ago because they weren’t going to finish in the top eight, it offers a new opportunity. The Wizards have been pushing for this opportunity for weeks now because owner Ted Leonsis said he wanted his franchise in the playoffs.

A postseason berth and the possibility of that additional playoff money will come in handy for those owners who were damaged financially by the pandemic. If the tournament is successful, it will be here to stay.

Privately, the NBA is ecstatic that the Lakers and Celtics are play-in teams, but the league would financially fare better if both teams advanced to the first round. A Charlotte-Brooklyn first-round series does not carry the same intrigue as Boston-Brooklyn. LeBron James out of the playoffs for the second time in three years would be a nightmare for the league.

ETC.

Tim Duncan opens on on career, Kobe, Pop

Tim Duncan was presented with his Hall of Fame jacket by former Spurs teammate Tony Parker on Friday. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Naismith Hall of Fame will present perhaps the final opportunity for reluctant superstar Tim Duncan to discuss his career in detail. Duncan is definitely not one for long interviews or formal affairs, so it was a stunning development when he donned a blazer for the Hall of Fame celebration dinner Friday.

Duncan could be remembered as the most underrated and overlooked star since Oscar Robertson. The Spurs won five titles without Duncan saying three words or showing any overt emotion. Duncan played, dominated, and then quietly retired. But he is opening up in his rare embrace of the spotlight.

Duncan touched on various points of his career, such as his relationship with David Robinson, facing off against the great Kobe Bryant, and the bond with all-time great coach Gregg Popovich.

“People always ask me, what did David tell you or how did he mentor you? The truth is he really didn’t mentor me more than he took me aside and told me how to do things,” said Duncan. “He was himself, a great person, a great player. I had to sit there and watch him do it and learn from being around it. It was an amazing blessing to have that.”

The Lakers and Spurs faced each other 34 times in the postseason during Duncan and Bryant’s careers. The rivalry was fierce, as was the competition.

“The greatest competition brings the best out of you,” Duncan said. “That’s what he always did. You always had to be at your best and bring your best from start to finish, if you were playing against him or any of his teams. That’s what I appreciate about remembering playing against him and being on the court with him, a fierce competitor and always demanding more of his team and his teammates than probably was possible. He wanted to win that much and he wanted it that much.

“The intensity was always that much higher because of the level of competitor that he was, the team he brought with him. I always looked forward to playing against his teams, I always looked forward to being on the court with him.”

Duncan played for Popovich his entire career and even came out of his retirement to become a Spurs assistant coach for one season. Their relationship began when Popovich traveled to the Virgin Islands after the 1997 draft to visit with Duncan and his family.

“It started with him going out of his way to want to know who I was as a person, wanted to meet my friends, wanted to meet my father, sit down and speak with him,” Duncan said. “He built that trust from early on just trying to understand who I was, more than just a basketball player. An individual like that who goes out of his way to let you know him and get to know you is an easy person to trust.”

Layups

While the Heat are primed for a long playoff run after beating the Celtics twice and blowing out the 76ers, they will be without guard Victor Oladipo, who had season-ending surgery for a torn quadriceps, leaving his future in Miami in doubt because he’s a free agent. It would be worth it for the Heat to re-sign Oladipo because they gave up former Celtics Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and a first-round draft pick to get him. Oladipo wants to stay in Miami, but he hasn’t been completely healthy for the past few years and it’s uncertain what kind of player he will be after recovery . . . A feel-good story occurred in Golden State when the Warriors signed Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson to an NBA contract after he flourished under a two-way contract. Toscano-Anderson, 28, has proven to be a reliable reserve for the Warriors. He was undrafted out of Marquette in 2015 and then played three years in Mexico before joining the Warriors’ G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Calif. The NBA created these two-way contracts to find hidden gems such as Toscano-Anderson and other prospects who would have otherwise been out of the NBA. He is a prime example of capable NBA players developing in their mid to late 20s . . . One of the negatives of Jaylen Brown’s wrist surgery is he won’t be healthy enough to compete for a roster spot for Team USA, which will compete in the Tokyo Olympics beginning in late July. Team USA is still far away from naming a team, but the good news is players such as Stephen Curry may be available from teams eliminated far before the NBA Finals, which could bump into the beginning of the Olympics . . . It was fitting goodbye for Miami’s Udonis Haslem, the team’s longtime enforcer who has occupied a roster spot simply for his leadership. He made his first appearance of the season Thursday and was ejected in three minutes after an altercation with Dwight Howard. Haslem hasn’t been part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation for the past few years, but he has remained on the roster because of his impact on his teammates. It’s uncertain whether the Heat would continue to use a roster spot on Haslem, who turns 41 next month, or give him a spot on the coaching staff. But it’s an example of how much the Heat prioritize veteran leadership.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.