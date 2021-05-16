‘I fell down to hell like Lil Nas X’: Kate McKinnon spoofs Liz Cheney in ‘SNL’ segment

The Wyoming Republican was booted from her post for repeatedly rebuking former president Donald Trump over his lie that the November election was stolen from him and for inciting his supporters who later staged an insurrection on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol.

Kate McKinnon spoofed Cheney, joining co-host of the segment Colin Jost to discuss her recent conflicts with the Republican Party and what her next moves are as she forges a new path. In recent days, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has given interviews on similar topics, including with both NBC and Fox News .

Representative Liz Cheney was removed from her No. 3 leadership position in the GOP this past week — and “Saturday Night Live” seized on the news during the show’s “Weekend Update.”

McKinnon wore an outfit nearly identical to the one Cheney donned in her interview with Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show. Upon sitting down with Jost, McKinnon wasted no time in parodying the ousted representative.

“I was kicked out of the Republican Party,” McKinnon said, her voice nasally and speech drawn-out. “I fell down to hell like Lil Nas X, fracked with the devil, and bounced back up to MSNBC.”

She continued: “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what I did wrong. Look at me, I am everything a conservative woman is supposed to be: blonde, mean.”

McKinnon’s Cheney then claimed there are “brave Republicans” on her side willing and ready to “speak the truth and start a movement.”

“And there are more of us than you think,” McKinnon said. When pressed on whom specifically by Jost, McKinnon rattled off a random assortment of names: Adam Kinzinger, Chris Wallace, Dick Cheney, and Ann Romney to name a few.

“George Conway, Nancy Reagan’s ghost,” McKinnon continued. “Meghan McCain is not in, but I’m working on her.”

Amid deep divides in the GOP, McKinnon’s Cheney — who has been defiant in real life about her plans to continue to challenge Trump — insisted that this “is a grand implosion of Trumpism.”

She went on to say that conservatives “are leaving me high and dry,” and proceeded to review some points of her highly conservative voting record and political beliefs.

Cheney’s record — she voted in line with Trump’s position nearly 93 percent of the time, according to data from FiveThirtyEight — is more conservative than that of Representative Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican who was voted into the No. 3 leadership position on Friday.

“What more can I do for you people?” McKinnon asked. “I oppose gay marriage even though my own sister is a [lesbian]. I even tried to take protections away for gray wolves. If gay marriage is number one for lesbians, wolf rescue is like number two.”

She added: “I shoot buffalo in the ass. And I’m not conservative enough? To borrow a line I’m sure Colin uses a lot: ‘Do you know who my father is?’”

McKinnon’s Cheney concluded with a plea to fellow Republicans, likening them to “lying horses who won’t leave a burning barn” and adamantly stating that she is trying to “save” them.

“You’re gonna die. Accept the help,” McKinnon said. “Trump lost — to my chagrin. I voted for him. I loved him like a straight sister. But he lost, and he incited a riot, and that’s the truth — and I will do everything in my power to keep him from becoming president again.”

Watch the segment:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.