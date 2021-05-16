The AAPI History I Carry With Me: Diti Kohli

“My name is Diti Kohli and my life is a beautiful resistance because I unabashedly embrace my Indian-American identity. I was raised to love the culture, language, and food of my family and introduce them to spaces where the other has historically been silenced.

I’m celebrating AAPI Heritage Month by honoring the Sikh community. I’m incredibly proud of their dedication to providing aid during the COVID-19 crisis in India and the group’s resilience in the aftermath of the April mass shooting in Indianapolis that claimed eight lives.”

Diti Kohli just finished her final week as digital arts producer and reporter at The Boston Globe ahead of an internship at The Tampa Bay Times. A journalism student at Emerson College, we can’t wait to see what she does next.

