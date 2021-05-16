Investigators release names of Brockton cousins who drowned Saturday night

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz, in a statement released late Sunday morning, identified the victims as Rafael Andrande, 13, and Tiago Depina, 12, both of Brockton.

Grief counseling is being offered Sunday afternoon at a local middle school the boys attended, according to officials.

BROCKTON — Investigators in Brockton Sunday identified two young cousins who drowned Saturday night in a city lake, as officials continued their investigation

Cruz, in his statement, said the boys did not know how to swim. No foul play is suspected in the incident.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brockton police received a 911 call for a medical emergency and possible drowning at the city’s Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park, according to a statement from Cruz’s office released late Sunday morning.

Responding officers determined that two children had gone under the water, and could not be located. Police made rescue attempts to find the boys, according to Cruz, but were unable to do so.

Officers contacted the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team for help, and at about 8:51 p.m., divers were able to locate the body of Andrande, . He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Cruz.

The body of the second boy, Depina, , was recovered by divers at about 9:33 p.m., according to Cruz. He was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rescuers attempted life saving measures on both children at the scene before they were transported to the hospital, officials have said.

It appeared that the two boys were skipping rocks in shallow water, according to Cruz. In that area, there is a steep drop off, and one of the boys fell in. The other boy tried to rescue his cousin, and both went under the water.

“Several family members and witnesses in the area at the time made attempts at rescuing the boys but were unsuccessful,” the statement said.

Brockton schools Superintendent Michael Thomas, in a statement Sunday, said the two boys attended the South Middle School.

Thomas said the district’s Support Services Department will have a team of counselors available to provide emotional support to students

“Our hearts are with the students’ family and loved ones as they cope with this unthinkable loss,” Thomas said in the statement.

Late Sunday morning, D.W. Field Park was crowded with people enjoying the sunny weather.

But the area around Waldo Lake, where the boys had drowned, was quieter, with only a few people walking with dogs or carrying fishing poles as they walked through narrow wooded paths around the water. The park has 650 acres of lakes, ponds, and woodlands.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.