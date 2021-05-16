Motorcyclist killed in Belchertown crash identified

Authorities on Sunday identified a man who died after his motorcycle collided with a Lexus SUV in Belchertown on Saturday as Niles Robbins, 46, of Wales.
Robbins’ 2018 Harley-Davidson and the SUV crashed near the intersection of Ware and Enoch Sanford roads at 2:10 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Robbins was taken to Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center in Ware, where he later died.
A 52-year-old woman from Charlton, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was not injured, Dave Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, said in an e-mail. An investigation will determine whether charges are warranted.
