Motorcyclist killed in Belchertown crash identified

Authorities on Sunday identified a man who died after his motorcycle collided with a Lexus SUV in Belchertown on Saturday as Niles Robbins, 46, of Wales.

Robbins’ 2018 Harley-Davidson and the SUV crashed near the intersection of Ware and Enoch Sanford roads at 2:10 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Robbins was taken to Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center in Ware, where he later died.