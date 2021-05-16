Six people rescued after their boat overturned in Hog Island Channel

Five adults and a 9-year-old were rescued after their boat overturned in Hog Island Channel Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The US Coast Guard was notified at 7:07 a.m. that a 15-foot recreational vessel overturned and six people were in the water, said Amanda Wyrick, a public affairs specialist for the US Coast Guard, in a brief phone interview.
Two vessels that were in the area each picked up three of the people, she said.
One of the vessels took its three to a Marion Fire Department boat. From there, they were taken to Island Wharf in Marion, where they were evaluated and declined medical attention, Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said in a brief phone interview.
The other three were taken to Bourne EMS for evaluation, he said.
The boat was towed out of the channel, Wyrick said.
“There’s no hazard for navigation,” she said.
