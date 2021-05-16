Six people rescued after their boat overturned in Hog Island Channel

Five adults and a 9-year-old were rescued after their boat overturned in Hog Island Channel Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The US Coast Guard was notified at 7:07 a.m. that a 15-foot recreational vessel overturned and six people were in the water, said Amanda Wyrick, a public affairs specialist for the US Coast Guard, in a brief phone interview.

Two vessels that were in the area each picked up three of the people, she said.