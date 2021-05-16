Weymouth man arrested after attempted robbery in Dorchester

A Weymouth man was arrested after he attempted to rob a 7-Eleven on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester early Sunday morning, police said.

According to surveillance footage, Paul Desmond, 38, lunged over the counter and tried to take money from the cash register around 12:30 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. A bystander and an off-duty security guard prevented Desmond from taking money from the register and physically restrained him until officers arrived, police said.