Woman killed in crash on Route 9 in Framingham

A woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a brick structure along Route 9 eastbound in Framingham Sunday night, officials said.

Crews responded to the scene at Metro Credit Union at 1124 Worcester Road at 9:25 p.m. and found the vehicle had gone off the road and crashed into the brick base of a sign for the bank, Framingham Fire Department Deputy Chief Kurt O’Rourke said.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, O’Rourke said.