Young sisters help Andover police rescue ducklings from storm drain

A group of ducklings was rescued from an Andover storm drain by police on Sunday, with help from local children, according to police Lieutenant Chad Cooper.
Two young girls, Ayla and Everly, noticed a concerned mother duck near 2 Freemont Lane, and the sisters’ parents called Andover police, Cooper said.
Officer Owen Fitzpatrick safely removed 15 ducklings from the storm drain and brought them back to their mother. Photos posted by Andover police on Facebook show the officer standing hip-deep inside the storm drain as a man looks on and the two children smiling alongside the officer.
One week earlier, on the morning of Mother’s Day, Malden officers removed about a dozen ducklings from a storm drain and returned the birds to their mother.
