Cheney says Trump’s questioning of US integrity is like China

Representative Liz Cheney said former President Donald Trump’s role in her ouster was “dangerous” and that she’ll do all she can to prevent a second Trump term.

“We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function,” Cheney said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“That kind of questioning about our process, frankly, it’s the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy: that it’s a failed system, that America is a failed nation.” House Republicans ousted Cheney as the party’s No. 3 leader last week, replacing her with Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who had Trump’s backing.