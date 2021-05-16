Don’t just tweak ‘antisemitic’ in style guides — call it what it is: ‘anti-Jewish’

A thank you to Jeff Jacoby for describing the origins of the term “antisemitism” and how it became “anti-Semitism” when it entered the English lexicon, creating the implication that “Semite” denotes a race rather than a linguistic family which, interestingly, includes Hebrew and Arabic (“Canceling ‘anti-Semitism,’ ” Ideas, May 9) No Jew would think to call himself or herself a “Semite.” (With a Jewish father and Swedish-American mother, would that make me a “semi-Semite”?)

The Associated Press’s decision to change the phrase to “antisemite” and “antisemitism” in its Stylebook is welcome, but the change in hyphenation and capitalization, for most people, is an academic point. Jacoby himself calls it a “tiny thing.” But why continue at all to give Jew-haters a name that has, as its originator intended, a “ring of sophistication”? Maybe it’s time to dispense with the archaic, inaccurate, and confusing terminology entirely, and call it what it is: “Anti-Jewish” instead of “antisemitic,” and “Judeophobe”/“Judeophobia” instead of “antisemite”/“antisemitism”?