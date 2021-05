Re “H is for hellebore — and other reminders of my mortality” by Andea Fleck Clardy (Ideas, May 9): At last someone described my current state of being. Thank you. For me it’s the word clematis that gets lodged somewhere in my mind. I keep thinking it’s just because there is a life’s worth of information in there.

May we make our peace, in terms of what is mortal, with letting it go. Meanwhile, enjoy the wonder.