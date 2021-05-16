Adam Buksa’s late winner helps Revolution past Columbus

FOXBOROUGH – The greatest obstacles to the Revolution’s success last season turned out to be the Philadelphia Union and Columbus SC. A year later, the Revolution are proving to be more than a match for both foes, with their 1-0 win over Columbus at Gillette Stadium Sunday lifting them into first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Revolution (3-1-2, 11 points) matched Columbus in midfield, and Adam Buksa finished a Brandon Bye cross in the 86th minute in the teams’ first matchup since Columbus (1-3-2, 5 points) took a 1-0 victory in the Eastern Conference final last year.

On the deciding score, Revolution midfielder Matt Polster drew a foul just outside the center circle. Wilfrid Kaptoum touched on to Carles Gil, whose sent a through ball to Bye on the right wing. Bye crossed into the six-yard area, Buksa converting in front of Jonathan Mensah past Eloy Room for his second goal of the season.