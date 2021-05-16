Adam Buksa’s late winner helps Revolution past Columbus

FOXBOROUGH – The greatest obstacles to the Revolution’s success last season turned out to be the Philadelphia Union and Columbus SC. A year later, the Revolution are proving to be more than a match for both foes, with their 1-0 win over Columbus at Gillette Stadium Sunday lifting them into first place in the Eastern Conference.
The Revolution (3-1-2, 11 points) matched Columbus in midfield, and Adam Buksa finished a Brandon Bye cross in the 86th minute in the teams’ first matchup since Columbus (1-3-2, 5 points) took a 1-0 victory in the Eastern Conference final last year.
On the deciding score, Revolution midfielder Matt Polster drew a foul just outside the center circle. Wilfrid Kaptoum touched on to Carles Gil, whose sent a through ball to Bye on the right wing. Bye crossed into the six-yard area, Buksa converting in front of Jonathan Mensah past Eloy Room for his second goal of the season.
The Revolution, who played the Union to a 1-1 draw last Wednesday, started strong. They came close in the opening 11 minutes, Polster heading just wide left and Bye heading into the left side of the net off feeds from Gil, then a Gil-Gustavo Bou combination setting up Arnor Traustason for a left-footer that was saved. Columbus then controlled possession, and though it produced few threats besides a Gyasi Zardes left-footer flying high in the 28th minute, that prevented the Revolution from regaining rhythm. Gil nearly opened the scoring, his right-footer touched onto the right post by Room in the 32nd, who then grabbed the rebound. Gil took the shot from the edge of the goal area off a Bou feed following a throw-in.
Advertisement
The Revolution gained momentum in the second half in taking their first win over Columbus, which changed its name from the Crew recently, since 2017.
Advertisement
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.