Bill Russell inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame as coach

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins on Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: No. 7 Boston will play host to No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana will play host to No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday. The Boston-Washington winner goes straight to the playoffs as the East’s No. 7 seed; the loser of that game will play host to the Indiana-Charlotte winner on Thursday to determine the East’s No. 8 seed and who will face top-seeded Philadelphia in Round 1. The Western Conference play-in games will be set depending on results later Sunday. Golden State, Memphis and San Antonio will all be in the play-in round there; either the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers or the Portland Trail Blazers will be the No. 7 seed for those games, with the West play-in contests starting Wednesday.

Jay Wright was in trouble three years into his tenure at Villanova, with speculation swirling that he would be fired. Ben Wallace was once undrafted and unknown. Chris Bosh’s playing career ended years before he planned. Chris Webber had been a snubbed finalist time and time again. Turns out, basketball’s highest honor awaited them all. Wallace, Wright, Bosh and Webber were among the 16 names announced Sunday as this year’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement class, a group that also includes Paul Pierce , coaches Rick Adelman and Cotton Fitzsimmons , and WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson . The class even includes someone who has been a Hall of Famer for 46 years already: The 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell , enshrined in 1975 as a player, has been selected again as a coach. Russell becomes the fifth Hall of Famer who will be inducted as both a player and a coach, joining John Wooden , Lenny Wilkens , Bill Sharman, and Tommy Heinsohn .

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors seal No. 8 seed with win over Memphis

Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will play Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. Curry and Jordan are the only scoring champions age 33 or older. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs, and championships. Two-time MVP Curry locked up his first scoring title since 2015-16 with his second basket of the game late in the first quarter. He made 9 of 22 threes and also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s sixth straight win. Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.

Wizards defeat Hornets in season finale to lock up No. 8 seed

Russell Westbrook (left) and Bradley Beal congratulate each other after locking up the eighth seed and a play-in matchup with Boston. Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

The Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup with the Celtics by coming back to beat Charlotte 115-110 as Bradley Beal poured in 20 of his 25 points after halftime. “He chews nails for breakfast,” coach Scott Brooks said about Beal, who entered Sunday averaging 31.4 points, second in the NBA to two-time MVP Stephen Curry’s 31.8. “I cannot say enough about his toughness.” The Hornets closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak to drop to the 10th spot in the East and will play at the Indiana Pacers in a win-or-go-home game in the play-in round. That game and Wizards-at-Celtics are both Tuesday. Beal’s backcourt partner Russell Westbrook heard MVP chants from the fans while contributing 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists for his 184th career triple-double — three more than Oscar Robertson’s previous NBA record — and 38th this season alone, the most in the league.

Bucks’ Khris Middleton misses season finale

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season. The Bucks began the day a game behind Brooklyn for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They needed a win over the Bulls plus a loss by the Nets to the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the second seed. Otherwise, they would finish third in the East. Milwaukee had won three straight and eight of nine entering Sunday’s game. The Bulls held out stars Zach LaVine (right knee tendinitis) and Nikola Vucevic (rest) as well as Daniel Theis (sprained right hip), Tomas Satoransky (sprained left ankle), and Troy Brown Jr. (sprained left ankle). Chicago was eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament Friday when Washington beat Cleveland.