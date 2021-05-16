Boston College women’s lacrosse rolls Temple to reach NCAA quarterfinals

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team kept its strong season rolling on Sunday, crushing Temple 21-11 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach the quarterfinals. The No. 4 Eagles jumped in front after just 20 seconds and never looked back, taking a 10-goal lead into halftime. Charlotte North found the net eight times, a program record in an NCAA Tournament game, while Jenn Medjid, Cara Urbank, and Caitlynn Mossman pitched in with multiple goals each. BC moves on to the quarterfinals to face Notre Dame, two years removed from a loss to Maryland in 2019′s championship game, the most recent edition of the tournament. The 2020 championship was cancelled.

Rafael Nadal won his 10th Italian Open title against a weary Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Clive Brunskill/Getty

Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis. The title also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open, where he will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks. Nadal beat Djokovic in straight sets in last year’s Roland Garros final. The top-ranked Djokovic spent nearly five hours on court Saturday, when he had to rally for a rain-delayed quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas before winning another three-setter over local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in the semifinals.

Giants sign veterans Kelvin Benjamin, Corey Clement

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and running back Corey Clement. Benjamin, who was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, has not played in the NFL since 2018 when he split time between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Benjamin was drafted by then-Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, who is now the GM in New York. In four seasons with the Panthers, Bills and Chiefs, Benjamin played in 61 regular-season games. He had 209 receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns. Clement, who joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season. He caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles as the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for their first Super Bowl title.

Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win Women’s Champions League

Barcelona won its first Women's Champions League title with a dominant display against Chelsea. David Lidstrom/Getty

Barcelona stormed to its first Women’s Champions League title by scoring after just 32 seconds and outclassing Chelsea 4-0. In a ruthless offensive display, Barcelona’s attackers sliced through Chelsea’s defense to build a 4-0 first-half lead, beginning with an own-goal less than a minute into the final. Barcelona is the first team from Spain to win Europe’s top club competition, which had been dominated recently by seven-time champions Lyon... Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day, as Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday for a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers... Luis Suárez came to the rescue for Atlético madrid when its Spanish league title chances suddenly appeared to be slipping away, scoring an 88th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory against Osasuna that moved the team a win away from claiming its first league title since 2014.