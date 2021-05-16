Corey Seager’s hand won’t require surgery, but Dodgers shortstop to be sidelined at least three weeks

“I think we dodged a bullet,” Roberts said. “No surgery required. He’s in a splint, and we’re just going to let it heal. With a broken hand, the timeline is pretty vague, so that’s where it’s at.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the star shortstop does not need surgery on his broken fifth metacarpal — the bone closest to the palm in his pinky finger. Seager’s hand was in a splint and a wrap Sunday morning while he chatted with his agent, Scott Boras , in the Dodger Stadium stands before the defending champions’ series finale against Miami.

World Series MVP Corey Seager will miss at least a few weeks for the Los Angeles Dodgers after breaking a bone in his right hand.

Roberts said the “floor” for Seager’s return likely was four weeks, but it was impossible to assign a definite timetable.

“I don’t know,” Roberts said. “You’ve just got to let it happen.”

Seager was hit by a pitch from Miami’s Ross Detwiler in the fifth inning of Los Angeles’ 7-0 victory Saturday night. The Dodgers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled catcher Keibert Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Seager became the 13th player on Los Angeles’ dismaying injured list, joining regular position players Cody Bellinger, AJ Pollock and Zach McKinstry. They’ve already lost powerful starter Dustin May and infielder Edwin Ríos for the entire season.





Kyle Hendricks takes shutout into 9th in Cubs win

Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1.

Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk.

Hendricks left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles.

Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run.

Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.

Matthew Boyd (2-4) gave up four earned runs in six innings. He is 0-3 in his last five starts.

A’s slip past Twins on wild pitch

Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6.

Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-2) in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift.

Laureano advanced to third on the play and scored when Chapman struck out, as the third strike skipped to the backstop.

Lou Trivino (2-1) got four outs to earn the victory for the A’s, who went 4-2 on their trip to Boston and Target Field.

Andrelton Simmons tied it for Minnesota in the eighth with a two-out, two-run homer off reliever Jake Diekman.

Max Kepler homered, doubled and drove in four runs while Trevor Larnach had three singles for the Twins, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda gave up three earned runs and eight hits. He left the game after giving up four straight hits to start the fifth inning.

Chris Bassitt went five innings for the A’s, giving up four earned runs and five hits.

Yankees’ support staffer test positive for COVID-19

The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles .

Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. Another staff member was not available because of contact tracing.

The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

“We’re just doing the best we can with it,” Boone said. “Fortunately, he’s another one that feels good. So we’ll just continue to try and be vigilant and handle it as best we can.”

The Yankees will have another staff member travel with the team to Texas. The latest staff member that tested positive is being quarantined in Baltimore.