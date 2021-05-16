EMass boys’ volleyball: Winchester’s John Bellaire headlines Players of the Week

Fabian Arnold, Westford — The senior compiled 20 kills, 10 apiece in two 3-0 wins over Dual County League foe Acton-Boxborough last Tuesday and Friday to push the Grey Ghosts to 2-0.

John Bellaire, Winchester — The 2019 North sectional champions picked up right where they left off in back-to-back rematches of that sectional final against Boston Latin. Bellaire, a senior, tallied 54 assists across the two matches helped Winchester to a 3-1 win last Tuesday and 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Matteo Lucchini, Lexington — The sophomore’s 12 kills, 10 digs, and four blocks led the Minutemen to a 3-0 Dual County League win over Arlington last Friday.