BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Winchester’s John Bellaire headlines Players of the Week

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated May 16, 2021, 29 minutes ago

Fabian Arnold, Westford — The senior compiled 20 kills, 10 apiece in two 3-0 wins over Dual County League foe Acton-Boxborough last Tuesday and Friday to push the Grey Ghosts to 2-0.

John Bellaire, Winchester The 2019 North sectional champions picked up right where they left off in back-to-back rematches of that sectional final against Boston Latin. Bellaire, a senior, tallied 54 assists across the two matches helped Winchester to a 3-1 win last Tuesday and 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Matteo Lucchini, Lexington The sophomore’s 12 kills, 10 digs, and four blocks led the Minutemen to a 3-0 Dual County League win over Arlington last Friday.

Ankeet Patel, Billerica The senior outside hitter totaled 18 kills in a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Methuen last Thursday.

Cole Schaefer, Chelmsford A senior outside hitter, Schaefer helped the Lions go to 3-0 with 12 kills, 10 digs, and five aces in a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Central Catholic last Monday.

