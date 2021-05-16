fb-pixel Skip to main content
ANGELS AT RED SOX | 1:10 P.M. (NESN)

Game 42: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,May 16, 2021, 1 hour ago
Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-2 with two home runs and a walk on Saturday in the Red Sox' 9-0 win over the Angels.
Xander Bogaerts hit two home runs and Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a home run on his 25th birthday as the Red Sox routed the Angels, 9-0, in the second game of their series. Here are the lineups.

Lineups

ANGELS (16-22): TBA

Pitching: LHP Jose Quintana (0-3, 9.00)

RED SOX (25-16): Chavis 2B, Devers 3B, Martinez LF, Bogaerts DH, Renfroe CF, Dalbec 1B, Gonzalez RF, Plawecki C, Araúz SS

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.20)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Angels vs. Eovaldi: Rendon 8-27, Upton 6-23, Trout 6-15, Gosselin 4-10, Suzuki 1-10, Iglesias 1-9, Lagares 5-8, Fletcher 1-3, Butera 0-3, Ohtani 0-3

Red Sox vs. Quintana: Martinez 9-30, Bogaerts 6-14, Renfroe 3-8, Gonzalez 1-8

Stat of the Day: Verdugo became the 23rd player in Red Sox history to hit a home run on their birthday.

