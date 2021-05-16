The Celtics let their backups mop up the season finale, and they gave the Knicks a game before losing

But point guard Tremont Waters ignited a 20-4 Boston run, and the Celtics pulled within one point on a Waters steal and layup with 2:14 left. But Boston’s run stalled there, with Knicks center Nerlens Noel coming up with a pair of big blocks and helping hold the Celtics scoreless for the rest of the game, and New York grabbed a 96-92 win.

But for New York, a team that had not played a meaningful season-finale in years, the stakes remained high as they tried to secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It appeared the Knicks would essentially get a free pass from their division rivals, especially when they held a comfortable 17-point lead with just over eight minutes left.

The Celtics have known for several days that they would be in the play-in tournament. They left most of their team at home for Sunday’s matchup against the Knicks, resting and recuperating for the next game that matters.

Boston finished its regular season at 36-36, a humbling result for a team that came within two wins of the NBA Finals last season, but there will still be a chance at redemption. The Celtics will host the Wizards in a play-in tournament game on Tuesday (9 p.m., TNT). The winner of that matchup will be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, and the loser will face the winner of the other play-in game between the Pacers and Hornets.

Advertisement

Waters led the Celtics with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists against the Knicks, and Jabari Parker added 18 points. Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Evan Fournier, and Tristan Thompson all sat out. Fournier and Tatum played against the Timberwolves on Saturday and were the only two from that group that were even on this road trip.

Advertisement

Observations from the game:

▪ Stevens said last week that this two-game stretch would serve as a kind of final audition for players hoping to nudge into Boston’s playoff rotation. There were no stars, but Romeo Langford probably had the most productive and promising weekend. He followed up a strong game against the Timberwolves with another solid outing against the Knicks. He was involved in several good moments in the first half, including a steal and a dunk, a pretty feed to Grant Williams for a layup, and a smooth finish on a fast-break. Remember, Langford made his season debut less than six weeks ago.

▪ Tacko Fall checked in early in the first quarter and had a positive impact. He had a nice block against All-Star Julius Randle and finished with a couple of baskets inside, but his best work came on the offensive glass. He was credited with three offensive rebounds, but kept several other missed shots alive. On one missed shot, he did well to tap the ball away and then chase it down before firing a pass to Carsen Edwards for a 3-pointer. Fall has not shown that he is ready to be a regular NBA contributor, but he has certainly shown improvement.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.