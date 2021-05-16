Pressure is on David Pastrnak to produce offense

After taking a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1, the Bruins were left looking for ways to generate more scoring.

“Produce offense,” he said. “I’m obviously an offensive player, so produce offense, try to score or set up goals. That’s obviously my skill set.”

David Pastrnak sees his job — and in turn, how he can make an impact on the Bruins first-round series against the Washington Capitals — in the simplest terms.

The Capitals outshot the Bruins, 32-26. Pastrnak led the team with six shots on goal. If Pastrnak has to get his hands dirty and take the puck to the net, he said, so be it.

“Definitely,” he said. “It’s the playoffs. You want to put as many pucks on net as you can. Especially it was first game for their goaltender Vitek [Vanecek], so we try to talk to each other to shoot a lot of pucks and bring it to the net.”

Craig Smith said one key to cashing in may be hunting less for the perfect shot and jumping on second-chance opportunities and rebounds

“I think our team is hungry enough to deal with those when they come but making sure we’ve got good spacing and not just not looking for too much,” Smith said. “That’s all playoff hockey, man. There’s just funny goals, nothing’s too pretty and if you don’t look for too much, I think you’re going to get a second or third whack at a puck and that’s usually when you get your goals.”

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy agreed that getting inside and capitalizing on rebounds will be a point of emphasis going into Game 2.

“At the end of the day, if you make it tough on any goaltender to see the puck, they’re going to have trouble controlling their rebounds and that’s where things can happen for you offensively,” Cassidy said. “So yes, we are going to encourage getting more inside but we also want to make sure that we don’t get away from stretching their D away from the net because now you’ve got forwards down low and I think that can work to our advantage as well.”

Marchand missing jump

Early in the loss, Cassidy noticed a sign that perhaps Brad Marchand was a tick slower than normal. He had a two-on-one with Pastrnak but instead of putting pressure on the defense then dishing, Marchand gave it up early.

“Right then is sort of like maybe just he doesn’t have the jump he needs,” Cassidy said.

Marchand was quiet in the opener, notching one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 23:07 of ice time. Cassidy said there were no injury concerns and that he expected Marchand to make an impact on Monday after settling into the series.

“I don’t worry about Brad too often unless there’s a lingering issue,” Cassidy said. “There’s none of that that I’m aware of in terms of an injury.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t have his best last night, but he still factored in the game.”

A knock on Anderson

Cassidy said he took issue with Capitals goalie Craig Anderson knocking the net off its pegs in the first period. With the game tied at 1, Zdeno Chara bumped Nick Ritchie into Anderson. As Anderson tumbled almost in slow motion into the net, Pastrnak fired a shot that he thought was a goal.

It was crafty on Anderson’s part, and even though Cassidy had his gripes with the play, he said there was no point in complaining about it.

“It won’t go anywhere,” he said. “It didn’t go anywhere because they never asked our opinion on anything — even if there was a potential opportunity to say the puck went in the net. They just kind of moved on, so the whistle obviously dictated that that ended the play.

“Clearly they knocked it off and then Anderson helped it along. It looked like a good opportunity to score a goal … so that was unfortunate for us. Tough break in the game, good smart play by Anderson.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

