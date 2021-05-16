Robert Kraft ‘excited’ for Tom Brady to return to Gillette Stadium

“We’re excited to have him,” Kraft told TMZ Sports while he was in California on Friday. “He’s a great guy and he did so much for us. I love him.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is eagerly awaiting the showdown between his team and his former quarterback.

When it was announced earlier this month that Tom Brady would be making his return trip to Foxborough on October 3, it wasn’t just Patriots fans that circled the date on the calendar.

There’s already been some chatter from the Patriots’ opposition for the Week 4 matchup. Brady said the matchup will be like “when your high school friends meet your college friends.”

While Brady made a joke about the game, his father took a different approach.

“I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season; and we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0,” Tom Brady Sr. said in an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Not long after the date of the Buccaneers-Patriots matchup was announced, ticket prices on the resale markets soared. The average ticket price is $1,376 with the priciest ticket being $21,459 on Ticketmaster, according to Vivid Seats.

Kraft understands the excitement that Patriots fans have for that game, but is also looking forward to the start of the new season.

“We should have a fun night,” Kraft said. “But, I’m excited for Week 1 when we play Miami.”

The biggest question heading into the season for the Patriots is who will be the team’s starting quarterback? Cam Newton returns after a season that left a lot of room for improvement and in April, the Patriots drafted Mac Jones with their first-round pick.