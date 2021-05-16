They may have started the season undermanned, but Brockton boys’ volleyball has not been overmatched

“I wasn’t sure if we were going to have a season because the number was so low,” Miranda said.

He wasn’t worried about not making the team. He was concerned that the number of players trying out was in single digits.

Like a number of other schools in Eastern Massachusetts, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on spring sports participation, and that’s especially true for Brockton’s boys’ volleyball team.

The school enrollment is approximately 4,000 students — including 1,800 boys. But Brockton did not return to fulltime in-person learning until Monday. That put a damper on the Boxers’ depth, and they’ve had to make do with just eight players on their varsity roster.

“The pandemic really killed us. We would have been a senior-heavy team last year and with no JVs and no seniors to bring us along, that really hurt us,” Brockton coach Jack Olson said.

Nevertheless, Brockton is off to a 4-1 start in the South Alliance — its only loss coming against perennial league champion Greater New Bedford, 3-1 , on Friday night. The dropped set was Greater New Bedford’s first in league play since April 4, 2019. Last Monday, Brockton swept North Quincy, typically the second-best South Alliance team. The Boxers now know their lack of depth does not equal lack of talent.

“We came into this year thinking it’s going to be really tough knowing that we only had two big blockers,” junior Tommy Pham said. “Realizing that we can compete with some of these teams definitely boosted our confidence.”

The glue holding Brockton together is in knowing that each player has to be responsible for more than one facet of the game in any given rotation. Failing to do so can be the difference between a missed point and gaining the serve, a win or a loss.

Multiple players, Olson said, have had more than one role on his previous teams. This year, setters Pham and senior Aiden Froio also hit in the front row. Miranda, when in the back row, plays defense and is one of Brockton’s primary serve receivers. The players have multiple responsibilities, but they take it in stride because it helps them learn new skills.

Froio, Pham, and Miranda are the only three players who were varsity starters in 2019. Miranda leads the team in kills (50) and blocks (13). Senior Julio Canuto-Depina paces the team in aces (22). Junior Lucas Pires (35 kills, 17 assists), junior Connor Nocivelli, junior Williams Gauman, and freshman Mathew Duarte make up the rest of the roster.

Players from the Brockton girls’ volleyball team often assist at practices.

“Everyone was kind of flexible in what they had to do,” Pham said. “Filling in that role as a hitter now has been a big change.

Brockton’s utility-player style sometimes works to the team’s advantage, Pham said, because before the serve, when players aren’t yet in their set spots on the floor, it’s difficult for opposing teams to tell where players will move after the serve. Teams on serve receive often try to spot the setter in the serving team’s rotation before the server lets the ball fly so the receiving team better understands how their opponents’ offense is flowing.

Brockton’s lack of depth is actually a blessing in disguise because so many of the same players are at multiple positions. Constant on-court communication is a necessity.

“Whenever we switch it up … it throws off the other team drastically because they don’t know who’s setting or who’s passing,” said Pham, whose 19 aces are the second-most on the team.

Another big change has been Brockton’s record compared to this point two years ago. Its 2019 mark through five games was the inverse of what it is now. That year, the Boxers finished 10-11, qualified for the postseason in their last match of the regular season, and lost to BC High in the first round of the South sectional tournament. This season, they’re out to prove to the rest of the league that less maybe can be more.

“We’ve kind of have this chemistry on the court and having less players doesn’t necessarily bring down our energy and willingness to compete,” Pham said.

Service points

▪ Brookline is off to a 5-0 start for the first time in the tenure of coach Dana Jones after the upstart Warriors defeated Natick 3-1 on Friday. Brookline is tied with Needham for the Bay State Conference lead and faces the Rockets at home for the first time this season on Monday at 4 p.m.

“We’re kind of doing well so far,” said Jones. “We’re looking to try to continue the momentum that we have going forward. We’re trying to prepare for anything because the season is not what we’re used to for boys’ high school volleyball, but so far it’s going well.”

Senior Corey Szeto led Brookline in the win with 10 kills, 22 assists, and nine digs.

“He’s been hungry,” Jones said.

▪ Winchester defeated Boston Latin twice last week in the teams’ first matches since they played in a epic five-setter in the 2019 North final, which Winchester won 3-2. Winchester won both matches this time around, too, 3-1 and 3-0.

▪ Friday’s match between Lincoln-Sudbury and Newton South highlighted how competitive the Dual County League will be this year. Newton South won 3-1 (27-25, 24-26, 26-24, 25-17) to improve to 2-0. Both of L-S’s losses have come to Newton South.

“Both offenses were pretty hard to stop when they were in system,” Newton South coach Lucas Coffeen said. “Maybe a couple edges were found on the serve and serve receive, but both offenses were pretty great.”

“It was quite a battle,” L-S coach Elizabeth McClung added.