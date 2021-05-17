Coming up: the return of ‘In Treatment’ and ‘Master of None,’ plus a musical trip back to 1971

1. One of my favorite series is “In Treatment,” the HBO drama whose half-hour episodes were therapy sessions that felt like little one-act plays. So I am both excited and wary that the show is coming back to HBO more than a decade after its third season, with Uzo Aduba instead of Gabriel Byrne as the therapist. Now set in LA instead of on the East Coast, the show returns Sunday at 10 p.m., and I will be sure to write more about it later. The new cast will include John Benjamin Hickey, Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Quintessa Swindell. Look for 24 episodes, with four episodes airing weekly (two on Sundays, two on Mondays).
2. Another favorite is returning this week, after a four-year hiatus. The five-episode third season of “Master of None,” created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, arrives Sunday on Netflix, reportedly with some alterations. The first two seasons focused on Ansari’s Dev, an actor and a romantic. The new season will focus on Dev’s lesbian friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe, and her wife. Waithe and Ansari co-wrote the season and Ansari directed every episode.
3. Will this be better than those VH1 clip-a-thons? We’ll see, “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” is an eight-episode look at one of those years that saw the release of a ton of classic albums by Marvin Gaye, David Bowie, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, Lou Reed, and the Who, among others. It’s on Apple TV+ on Friday.
4. Former local comic and current “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay has an HBO show. “Pause With Sam Jay” premieres on Friday at 9 p.m., with group conversations on timely topics, one-on-one interviews, and sketches. It’s produced by Prentice Penny of “Insecure.”
5. A star-filled cast fills out a seven-episode anthology series that is about — and I’m quoting the press materials — “the deeper meaning of human connection.” “Solos,” available Friday on Amazon, features near-future sci-fi stories with themes involving AI, smart homes, and memory transplants. We’ll see how it differs from “Black Mirror,” another anthology series with similar storylines. Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Nicole Beharie, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, and Dan Stevens star.
6. Anya Taylor-Joy from “The Queen’s Gambit” hosts the season finale of “Saturday Night Live.” The musical guest is Lil Nas X.
