Coming up: the return of ‘In Treatment’ and ‘Master of None,’ plus a musical trip back to 1971

1. One of my favorite series is “In Treatment,” the HBO drama whose half-hour episodes were therapy sessions that felt like little one-act plays. So I am both excited and wary that the show is coming back to HBO more than a decade after its third season, with Uzo Aduba instead of Gabriel Byrne as the therapist. Now set in LA instead of on the East Coast, the show returns Sunday at 10 p.m., and I will be sure to write more about it later. The new cast will include John Benjamin Hickey, Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Quintessa Swindell. Look for 24 episodes, with four episodes airing weekly (two on Sundays, two on Mondays).

2. Another favorite is returning this week, after a four-year hiatus. The five-episode third season of “Master of None,” created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, arrives Sunday on Netflix, reportedly with some alterations. The first two seasons focused on Ansari’s Dev, an actor and a romantic. The new season will focus on Dev’s lesbian friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe, and her wife. Waithe and Ansari co-wrote the season and Ansari directed every episode.