HBO’s ‘Hacks’ has its clever moments, thanks to Smart

“Hacks” is all about Jean Smart, and if you don’t enjoy her dry, direct delivery and her tough-broad demeanor, you have no business here. The HBO Max comedy is first and foremost a vehicle for her, one that starts off shakily but gets sturdier with each new half-hour. Smart has done some strong dramatic work of late, with “Fargo,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “Watchmen,” but this is Smart milking each line of dialogue for its most dazzling ironies.

Smart plays a legendary comic named Deborah Vance who has a regular gig on the Las Vegas strip. Like the lead of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she is not Joan Rivers but reminiscent of her. She is the Joan Rivers who has already made a name for herself, but who is in need of some freshening up. Deborah is essentially operating on automatic pilot onstage, as she tosses predictable punch lines to her uncritical audiences. She knows she’s just treading water, because she is a master of the art of creating a sharp joke; but she’s lost her motivation.