For ‘The Office,’ a (very) belated reveal

Remember the “Goodbye, Toby” episode in 2008, when Michael Scott (Steve Carell) learns that erstwhile flame Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) had gotten pregnant while they were dating — but via artificial insemination?

OK, this one is just for “The Office” obsessives — and I know your number is legion.

Well, a 13-year mystery has finally been solved: Turns out the sperm donor was none other than

former tennis star Andy Roddick.

Or at least that’s the story that emerged on the most recent episode of “Office Ladies,” a podcast cohosted by former “Office” stars Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).

Here’s how Kinsey recounted the tale: In the original shooting draft of the script, Jan was to tell Michael about Roddick, prompting him to reply: “The tennis player?” Jan’s response: “Well, it’s a little more than that. He’s the sixth-ranked player in the world and he’s won four Grand Slams.” Says Michael: “That’s a lot of Grand Slams, I guess.”

Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2004. ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Then Jan tells Michael that Roddick is “a humanitarian — something with orphans.” Michael is silent for a bit, then asks Jan: “Can I just sit here for a minute without more things coming into my head?”

According to Fischer, Roddick was friends with Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and was a frequent visitor to the set while the NBC comedy was filming. It’s not clear why the Roddick revelation didn’t make it to air.

“I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick’s sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor,” Fischer said on the podcast. “I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode.”

