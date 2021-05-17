Charles River Labs buys Maryland firm for $292m

Charles River Laboratories, the Wilmington-based drug research company, said Monday it has signed a deal to buy Vigene Biosciences, a Maryland gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, for $292.5 million.

The deal comes three months after Charles River announced it was acquiring Cognate BioServices, another cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, based in Memphis, Tenn., for $875 million.

James C. Foster, chairman and chief executive of Charles River, said the “addition of Vigene Biosciences’ extensive gene therapy expertise will enable us to expand our comprehensive cell and gene therapy portfolio” for the drug makers who are his firm’s customers.