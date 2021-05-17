Dana-Farber launches $2 billion fundraising drive

“The field has really exploded ... in terms of our understanding of cancers and our ambitions to treat cancers,” said Eisenson, founding partner and managing director of Charlesbank Capital Partners. “Patients at the Dana-Farber have access to more than 1,000 clinical trials.”

Michael Eisenson, a Dana-Farber trustee who is leading the campaign, said the money will help recruit and retain doctors and scientists and advance work in early detection of cancer and immunotherapy and other treatments.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday announced a campaign to raise $2 billion for cancer research and treatment, its largest fundraising drive ever.

The cancer institute began the quiet phase of fundraising in 2017 and is more than halfway toward its $2 billion goal. The effort is relying heavily on wealthy philanthropists, but Dana-Farber expects to receive donations from some 200,000 people, including those who participate in the Pan-Mass Challenge, a fundraising bikeathon.

Last week, Judith B. Hale, her son, Robert T. Hale Jr., and his wife, Karen Hale, pledged $50 million to Dana-Farber to study, detect, and treat pancreatic cancer.

Dana-Farber, in Boston’s Longwood Medical area, competes with a number of other prestigious medical institutions for donations. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, for example, raised $1.75 billion in a seven-year drive that ended in 2020 and Boston Children’s Hospital raised $1.5 billion in its last campaign, which ran from 2012 until 2019. Massachusetts General Hospital is in the midst of an effort to raise $3 billion over seven years.

The donations at Dana-Farber, though, will be focused entirely on cancer.

“The challenge will be for us to get our fair share,” Eisenson said.

