Plans filed to bring Harvard Square’s funky old ‘Garage’ into the 21st century

“It’s a cool place,” DiGiovanni said. “But it’s brutally difficult to make it work for retailers with a driveway up the middle.”

Trinity Property Management, which owns The Garage, on the corner of Mt. Auburn and JFK streets, has filed plans with the city to redevelop the funky multi-story shopping center into a more modern retail and office complex.

Indeed, The Garage was once a parking garage. Before that, it was the home of stables for the horse-drawn trolleys that ran between Harvard Square and downtown Boston in the late 1800s. In the 1970s, it was converted into an indoor mini-mall — all ramps and escalators — that has long housed a variety of eclectic businesses, including anime stores, The Hempest, and Cambridge’s first tattoo parlor. Today, it remains one of the few remaining pockets of Harvard Square’s weirder days.

But long before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a struggle to draw customers off the street to stores in the building’s cavernous inner reaches, DiGiovanni said.

“We have seen everyone’s sales dropping for the last 10 years,” he said. “This is not new.”

The plan comes amid much broader change in Harvard Square, where much-loved stores, restaurants, and coffee shops have closed because of steadily rising rents, and then the disappearance of students and tourists during the pandemic.

While other prominent Harvard Square buildings have changed hands in recent years, DiGiovanni — who in his younger days swept the floors in The Garage — has no plans to sell the building. Rather, his firm has spent three years studying how best to repurpose it.

Under the proposal, Trinity would add a floor to the top and convert much of the building to office space, to drive daytime traffic. The ground floor would remain as retail and restaurants, including a new restaurant in the huge basement space where John Harvard’s Brew House operated for a quarter-century until it closed in 2019. The proposal also calls for more more windows and entryways along section of Mt. Auburn and Dunster streets that are now largely walled-off.

“If we liven this up, I think it can be a terrific benefit for the street,” DiGiovanni said.

The extra height and square footage have already been approved in city zoning, but the plan would still need the OK of the Cambridge Historical Commission and its Planning Board. DiGiovanni said he expects approvals to take about a year, with construction to take 18 months to two years beyond that. Under that scenario, the new Garage would be ready to open in 2024.

The real trick, he said, will be making sure that the eclectic vibe of The Garage survives the transition, and that it helps continue to make Harvard Square a more interesting place for years to come.

“That’s kind of the forever question,” DiGiovanni said. “What’s unique about Harvard Square is just how diverse [of a] population still uses the place. We really still have that. How do we maintain it?”





