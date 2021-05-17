Restaurants don’t want to-go cocktails to go away

Now, as COVID-19 cases decline and state restrictions are easing, some restaurant owners say the uncertainty clouds the future of what they consider a successful program.

Carryout cocktails have been allowed since last July, when restaurants were beginning to welcome back in-person diners and even upper-scale establishments were scraping by based on takeout orders. But state measures allowing people to buy to-go cocktails along with takeout food orders are set to expire when Governor Charlie Baker rescinds the state of emergency order he put in place in March 2020.

Massachusetts restaurants are pushing the state to extend a pandemic-era regulatory change that allows them to sell cocktails to-go, arguing that the shift would provide a needed long term boost to business.

“The to-go business is never going back to what it was before,” said Christopher Almeida, beverage director at The Tasty in Plymouth and an advocate for an extension of carryout cocktails. “If we don’t make it part of the culture and part of the business, we’re missing a giant opportunity.”

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are considering a measure that would extend the authorization for at least two years beyond the end of Baker’s emergency order. The proposal comes as efforts are underway in other states to continue similar alcohol carryout programs. Texas last week became the latest state to make such a move, following approvals in Florida, Ohio, and other states.

In Massachusetts, the initiative faces opposition from some owners of package stores, who argue that allowing restaurants to keep selling takeout cocktails could erode their business.

Robert A. Mellion executive director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association, said the change made sense during an emergency, but that his members want to restore the typical division between the businesses that sell alcohol for drinking on-premise and those that sell it to be consumed elsewhere.

“They knew what they got into when they got into the business,” he said of restaurants whose licenses previously only allowed them to sell beer, wine, and liquor onsite.

Mellion said he believes that if the temporary rules are extended, restaurants will attempt to compete directly with liquor stores. If restaurants can sell carryout permanently, he said, liquor stores should be allowed to have tasting rooms where people can consume alcohol onsite.

State Senator Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat who sponsored the proposed bill to grant a two-year extension to restaurants, said she doesn’t see a direct threat to package stores under the state’s current rules.

DiZoglio was also a sponsor of a bill that passed last year and permitted mixed drinks for carryout. The state had previously authorized beer and wine with takeout.

The measure covering mixed drinks limits customers to 64 ounces of cocktails per order. They have to be mixed onsite by a restaurant employee and sold with food. The separate measure by the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission allows restaurants to sell up to 92 ounces of malt beverages and 1.5 liters of wine for off-premises consumption as part of a food sale during the state of emergency.

“Anyone who’s ordered mixed drinks to go knows that it’s been a success, and this is one simple thing we can do to contribute to the public’s health and help with the economic recovery of these struggling restaurants,” DiZoglio said. She said she would like the authorization to eventually become permanent.

Almeida, at The Tasty in Plymouth, acknowledged that the permitted amounts of alcohol he can sell for carryout are generous. But he said sales that reach those limits typically only apply to large orders of food. He said carryout cocktail sales have been a significant driver of revenue for many restaurants he’s spoken with as part of his advocacy, comprising between 10 and 50 percent of total sales.

He said he believes that even if restaurant business recovers in warmer monthsthere is no guarantee that customers will be as comfortable with indoor dining in colder weather as they were before the pandemic. Businesses like The Tasty, he said, need a clearer picture of how they can survive if that happens. For instance, he said, he needs to decide whether to continue investing in glass bottles for carryout cocktails, and the materials needed to seal them to comply with the law.

That spending will benefit the state’s overall economy, Almeida said.

"The fact is that not only is it helping employees," he said, "but we also have to buy supplies."













