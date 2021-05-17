What spring? ‘Dexter’ crews make it snow in Grafton, where they’re filming the Showtime series

The faux snow came courtesy of “Dexter,” the acclaimed Showtime series that’s been shooting all over central Massachusetts since January. After filming in Worcester last week, cameras have moved outside the city, setting up in Grafton and transforming a sliver of it, on Chestnut Street, into a wintry scene, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Gorgeous weather settled over Massachusetts Sunday with highs soaring into the 70s, but one bucolic corner of Grafton looked as if a blizzard had just blown through.

The show, about Dexter Morgan, a blood splatter analyst for the Miami PD who also happens to be a serial killer, aired for eight seasons before being revived for a 10-episode run this fall. Michael C. Hall returns as the vigilante with a lust for blood (and grisly justice) alongside Clancy Brown, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, and Boston’s own Julia Jones, best known for her roles in the “Twilight” saga, “Westworld,” and “The Mandalorian.”

While the photos posted on Twitter by Craig Semon had a cheery holiday vibe (complete with Christmas wreath on the front door of a house where crews are filming), the action on set promises to be much, much darker. But for now we can only imagine the gruesome plot twists — few details about the series have been released.

The show’s original finale, which aired back in 2013, left many viewers deeply dissatisfied, with (spoiler alert!) a bearded Dexter heading off into the hinterlands alone to ponder life as a lumberjack. Now it looks as if fans will get another shot at closure, if not redemption, when the show airs this fall.