Alleged getaway driver in fatal Lawrence shooting held on bail

A 22-year-old Lawrence man was ordered held on $15,000 bail Monday afternoon, after he allegedly drove the car that fled the scene of a fatal shooting in the city on Friday, according to Essex District Attorney’s office.

Francisco Jose Tejada Torres was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in Lawrence District Court Monday morning, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office. Torres allegedly drove the vehicle that fled 461 Haverhill Street in Lawrence, where the body of 25-year-old Edward Javier was found shot to death in the backyard of the property.