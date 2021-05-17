Alleged getaway driver in fatal Lawrence shooting held on bail

A 22-year-old Lawrence man was ordered held on $15,000 bail Monday afternoon, after he allegedly drove the car that fled the scene of a fatal shooting in the city on Friday, according to Essex District Attorney’s office.
Francisco Jose Tejada Torres was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in Lawrence District Court Monday morning, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office. Torres allegedly drove the vehicle that fled 461 Haverhill Street in Lawrence, where the body of 25-year-old Edward Javier was found shot to death in the backyard of the property.
Advertisement
Javier had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Globe reported. No one has been charged in his murder.
Torres will return to court on June 11 for a probable cause hearing, Kimball said in an e-mail statement.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.