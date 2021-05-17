Baker to update Mass. reopening timeline Monday amid relaxed face mask rules nationwide

Baker hailed the CDC decision in a tweet Friday and said an announcement about new state guidance would be coming soon.

On Thursday, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can forgo face coverings when they are in most indoor settings. There are some exceptions, and people are still required to wear masks in some places, including planes, buses, and trains.

Governor Charlie Baker’s slated to brief reporters at 11 a.m. Monday on the state’s updated reopening plan, following the CDC’s easing last week of indoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.

“The new [CDC] guidance is great news,” he wrote. “We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.”

Under the Baker administration’s current reopening timeline, on May 29, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors, and restaurants can increase table seatings to 10 people. Bars, breweries, wineries, and distilleries can also return May 29, but with seated service only, a 90-minute seating limit, and no dance floors — restrictions restaurants currently face. The Baker administration has said most remaining limits can be lifted on Aug. 1 so long as infection rates trend downward.

Sports arenas like Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium recently got the go-ahead to bump up fan capacity from 12 percent to 25 percent.

“The light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to the hard work of so many, is getting closer,” Baker told reporters at a State House briefing in late April. “And we can start to look ahead with real optimism for the path forward.”

On Sunday, officials reported 494 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 656,838. The department also reported five new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,394. It said the number of vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 48,671 to more than 7.1 million.

Baker’s revised mask order issued April 29 requires “all persons to wear face-coverings when in indoor public places and when attending events and gatherings in public locations,” says mass.gov, the official state website. “Face-coverings required in public outdoor places when unable to maintain 6 feet of distance, or as otherwise specified by Sector-Specific COVID-19 Safety Rules.”

Though some public health experts have voiced concern that the CDC is relaxing the nationwide mask guidance too soon, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, defended the move in a round of television interviews Sunday.

“We were pretty clear when we lifted it that the science right now tells us that it is safe for vaccinated people to take off their masks,” Walensky said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

She told ABC’s “This Week” that officials “also need to say that this is not permission for widespread removal of masks,” and that the government’s “asking people to take their health into their own hands, to get vaccinated, and if they don’t, then they continue to be at risk.”

The abruptness of the new guidance caught some observers off guard, especially after Walensky appeared in front of Congress earlier in the week to defend the CDC’s strict policy on widespread masking.

When asked about that on “Fox News Sunday,” Walensky said the decision was driven by available information rather than public pressure.

“I can tell you it certainly would have been easier if the science had evolved a week earlier and I didn’t have to go to Congress making those statements,” she said. “But I’m delivering the science as the science is delivered to the medical journals.”

The decision has also left many retail chains, grocery stores, and other businesses in a scramble to make a decision on mask mandates. Companies like Trader Joe’s and Walmart have already announced that fully vaccinated customers will no longer need to wear masks, but other businesses are stuck wondering what position they are in in terms of enforcing mask policies, and if the government is depending on them to do so.

They will instead have to rely on an honor system, as more states continue to ease on mask restrictions. How this will play out is still up in the air, as questions are raised on how businesses could determine who is and who isn’t vaccinated.

“I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you’re going to start to see significant clarification of some of the actually understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Walensky noted that the “people who were not inclined to wear a mask were not inclined to wear a mask before Thursday.”

“What we’re really asking in those settings, is to say, in terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves,” Walensky said on “State of the Union.” “You’re protected if you’re vaccinated, you’re not if you’re not vaccinated.”

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

