Betty Lou Donovan: ‘Being unkind is the biggest sin’

When her daughter, Lisa Jane Donovan, moved home some years ago, she saw the moving van but could find no trace of the movers.

Betty Lou Donovan devoted her life to kindness and family. Not to mention iced tea.

Then she heard the sound of laughter coming from the back of the Needham house. She arrived on the backyard deck to find the moving men laughing hysterically as they enjoyed sandwiches, fruit, and the company of her mother.

Lisa reminded her mother that the men were being paid by the hour. “You can’t have guests in your home and not feed them,” Betty Lou replied.

Born in Wheeling, W.Va., on Aug. 6, 1926, Betty Lou was a proud Southern woman who carried her roots north when she moved to Needham with her husband, James F. Donovan. Together, they raised two children, Lisa and William.

On May 7, 2020, Betty Lou died of complications from COVID-19 in Needham. She was 93.

“She had a good attitude towards life,” Lisa said.

Betty Lou valued empathy for other people. When she would tell her mother about problems with other people at school, she always gave the same advice — be kind because “you don’t know what they’re going through,” Lisa recalled.

Betty Lou passed her traditional Southern hospitality on to her children. She taught Lisa to respond to her teachers with, “yes ma’am,” and if the teachers got upset, Betty Lou said “well that’s just the way things are done.”

Betty Lou spread her love of Southern manners and food far and wide. Disappointed that her favorite drink — a tall glass of iced tea with extra ice — was generally not served around here during the winter, she set out to convince some restaurants to change that policy.

“She personally takes credit for restaurants now having iced tea year-round,” Lisa said.

Betty Lou shared her food with everyone: family, restaurants, even moving men. It was one of the many ways she showed her love.

Whenever a family member died, pots and pans would clang in the kitchen, Lisa recalled. Soup or baked goods were the go-to comfort foods; ham and pea soup was Lisa’s favorite.

A member of three bridge groups, Betty Lou played the game the way she tried to live her life, with passion and good will.

“Being unkind is the biggest sin you could commit,” Lisa recalled her mother saying.

She was an English teacher, medical technician, tennis player, and plant lover. Above all, Betty Lou was a family woman.

“She was my rock,” Lisa said.

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.